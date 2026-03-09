Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verdoppelt - und noch nicht am Ziel? Dieser Rohstoff-Explorer profitiert vom Antimon-Boom
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CMTG | ISIN: SE0015811963 | Ticker-Symbol: IVSD
Tradegate
09.03.26 | 15:01
32,510 Euro
-3,09 % -1,035
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INVESTOR AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVESTOR AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,34532,35515:08
32,44532,45515:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.03.2026 14:05 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Investor AB: Bengt Thorsson appointed interim CEO of Piab Group

Piab Group announces that CEO, Peter Laurin, will step down from his role following a mutual agreement with the Board of Directors. The Board has appointed Bengt Thorsson, previous CEO of Permobil, to serve as interim CEO during the search for a permanent successor, effective May 1. Peter will stay on until April 30 to ensure an orderly transition.

"The Board and Peter have jointly concluded that this is an appropriate time for a leadership transition. During his tenure, the company has doubled its revenues, expanded its global footprint and product offering, and completed several important acquisitions while navigating a challenging macroeconomic environment. The Board thanks Peter for his valuable contributions.," says Mats Rahmström, Chair of the Board of Piab Group.

"We thank Peter for his leadership and great partnership during his tenure as CEO. He has scaled Piab Group significantly and built the company into a strong platform for continued growth," says Thomas Kidane, Co-Head Patricia Industries.

"We are pleased to have Bengt Thorsson serve as interim CEO during this transition period. Bengt has a distinguished track record in executive leadership roles at global companies such as Scania, Dometic and most recently as CEO of Permobil," says Mats Rahmström.

For further information:

Jacob Lund, Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer,
Phone +46 725 60 21 57
jacob.lund@investorab.com

Magnus Dalhammar, Head of Investor Relations,
Phone +46 73 524 2130
magnus.dalhammar@investorab.com

Our press releases can be accessed at www.investorab.com

Investor AB, founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916, creates value for people and society by building strong and sustainable companies. Through substantial ownership and board participation, we drive initiatives that we believe create value and support our companies to remain or become best-in-class. Our portfolio is organized in three business areas: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.