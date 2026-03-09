Investor AB: Bengt Thorsson appointed interim CEO of Piab Group

Piab Group announces that CEO, Peter Laurin, will step down from his role following a mutual agreement with the Board of Directors. The Board has appointed Bengt Thorsson, previous CEO of Permobil, to serve as interim CEO during the search for a permanent successor, effective May 1. Peter will stay on until April 30 to ensure an orderly transition.

"The Board and Peter have jointly concluded that this is an appropriate time for a leadership transition. During his tenure, the company has doubled its revenues, expanded its global footprint and product offering, and completed several important acquisitions while navigating a challenging macroeconomic environment. The Board thanks Peter for his valuable contributions.," says Mats Rahmström, Chair of the Board of Piab Group.

"We thank Peter for his leadership and great partnership during his tenure as CEO. He has scaled Piab Group significantly and built the company into a strong platform for continued growth," says Thomas Kidane, Co-Head Patricia Industries.

"We are pleased to have Bengt Thorsson serve as interim CEO during this transition period. Bengt has a distinguished track record in executive leadership roles at global companies such as Scania, Dometic and most recently as CEO of Permobil," says Mats Rahmström.

