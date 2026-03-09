Thredd, the AI-first issuer processing platform, today announced a major acceleration phase for 2026, marked by the appointment of Marilyn McDonald as Chief Technology Officer and the promotion of Ryan Dew to Chief Product Officer.

Thredd has never been in a stronger position. A fully cloud-native version of its global platform is live in the United States, with end-to-end credit capabilities launching in the coming months alongside a state-of-the-art debit platform and modern unified ledger.

Marilyn McDonald joins as CTO to lead the next phase of enterprise-scale execution. She succeeds Edwin Poot, who helped lead the modernisation of Thredd's architecture and technology stack, laying the foundation for cloud-native and agentic growth.

Marilyn brings global transformation experience from senior roles at Citigroup, Mastercard, Expedia Group and StubHub. Her focus is on strengthening operational readiness, bank-grade delivery, enterprise execution and continuous resilience as Thredd scales embedded finance programmes, alongside banks and credit unions worldwide.

Ryan Dew's promotion to Chief Product Officer further aligns product innovation with platform scale and enterprise execution.

"Thredd has never been in a better position than we are now," said Jim McCarthy, CEO at Thredd. "With our cloud-native platform now live in America, credit launching shortly, along with modern debit and ledger capabilities, we are accelerating with confidence."

Investing in Scale, Reach and Readiness

Over the past two years, Thredd has expanded its global footprint with offices in London, Singapore, Sydney and Austin; delivered industry-leading tokenisation, fraud, risk and reconciliation solutions; and been first to market with the Mastercard Wholesale Program, Visa Fleet 2.0 and a global implementation of Visa Cloud Connect and Mastercard Cloud Edge. A continuous delivery of innovation at scale for leading issuers.

An AI-First Platform Built for Modern Issuance

Available through a single API, Thredd's cloud-native, AI-first platform supports tokenised debit, bank-grade credit, BNPL, cross-border B2B programmes and payouts. Its credit proposition spans origination, servicing and collections across consumer and commercial products, all managed on a single modular ledger to simplify compliance and accelerate multiple product launches.

Thredd holds PCI DSS certification, a comprehensive suite of ISO accreditations, and has completed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type II audits providing the governance foundation that regulated issuers and banking partners require.

Deployed across Visa and Mastercard cloud infrastructure, and expanding into agentic commerce, real-time payments, ACH and stablecoin settlement, Thredd is setting a new standard for embedded finance at global scale.

The foundation is built. The platform is live. Thredd's next chapter starts now.

About Thredd

Thredd is the trusted, AI-first, cloud-native issuer processing platform powering the next generation of global payments. Through a single API, unified platform, Thredd delivers debit, credit, digital wallet and ledger capabilities to over 100 fintech, digital banks and embedded finance providers, across 47 countries, processing billions of transactions annually. With a global operating footprint, local expertise, and AI integrated into every layer of its platform, Thredd has been purpose-built for speed, scale and modern issuance models, setting the standard for market entry, client experience, security, regulatory rigour and operational resilience. Learn more at www.thredd.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260309606852/en/

Contacts:

Simeon Lando

Chief Marketing Officer

press@thredd.com