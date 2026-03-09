Safe Software (Safe) officially announced today the return of its global user conference, the Peak of Data and AI, taking place March 9-11, 2027, at the QEII Centre in London, UK. A Partner Summit will kick off the event on March 8, 2027, bringing together Safe's global partner community ahead of the main conference.

Hosted every two years, the Peak of Data and AI has evolved from Safe Software's long-running user conference into a premier global event for data and AI professionals. The conference alternates between North America and international locations, with previous events held in Bonn, Germany (2023) and Seattle, Washington (2025).

"At the Peak of Data and AI, we bring together the people who are shaping how organizations use data to drive real-world outcomes," said Don Murray, CEO of Safe Software. "With London as our host city in 2027, we're excited to connect with the global community to learn, listen, and share what's next for data and AI."

The three-day conference will feature exclusive product launches, hands-on technical deep dives, and breakout sessions focused on real-world use cases, emerging industry trends, alongside extensive networking opportunities for Safe's global community of customers, partners, and industry leaders. The 2025 conference featured more than 100 breakout sessions, reflecting the event's depth and scale.

At the 2025 conference, Safe Software unveiled major innovations, including FME Realize, Data Virtualization, and Snowflake integration, among other significant platform advancements. Peak of Data and AI 2027 will continue that tradition, delivering similarly impactful announcements and insights into the future of Safe's technology.

Safe Software also announced that long-standing UK-based partners 1Spatial UK, Miso, and Tensing will participate in the event as Platinum Sponsors, underscoring the strength of Safe's partner ecosystem in the region.

With attendees expected from across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and beyond, the Peak of Data and AI 2027 will once again serve as a global gathering point for organizations tackling complex data challenges and exploring the expanding role of AI.

Sign up now for updates, including early registration and a call for presentations.

About Safe Software

Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Safe Software is the creator of FME, the only All-Data, Any-AI enterprise integration platform with comprehensive support for spatial data. The company was founded in 1993 and has been focused on bringing life to data since its inception. Whether your challenges have to do with spatial data, big data, real-time stream data, cloud migration, or business intelligence, Safe Software is here to help you spend more time reaping the benefits of information, and less time fighting it.

For more information, visit safe.com.

About FME by Safe Software

The FME Platform has built-in support for thousands of systems as well as 800+ out-of-the-box transformers allowing users to build and automate custom integration workflows without having to code. Over 20,000 organizations worldwide trust FME technology for their enterprise integration solutions. Through Safe Software's international partner network, FME is used in 120+ countries around the world and has been localized into multiple languages.

For more information, visit fme.safe.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260309992832/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Elan Paris

DGPR

elan.paris@dg-pr.com

+1 778 988 6525