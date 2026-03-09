Anzeige
09.03.2026 14:06 Uhr
Healinno Tech Co., Ltd.: Healinno Tech Introduces AI-Powered Waterjet Surgical Robot for Minimally Invasive Urology

BEIJING, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healinno Tech (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (Healinno Tech), an innovator in AI-powered surgical robotics, has introduced the metaFlow Waterjet Surgical Robot, an AI-powered system designed to enhance precision, efficiency, and safety in urological surgery.

Traditional surgical procedures rely on a surgeon's manual dexterity, extensive training, and sustained physical effort. AI-powered robotics is shifting that balance, enabling surgeons to move from physically intensive manipulation toward higher-level clinical decision-making.

The metaFlow system integrates AI-powered surgical planning, real-time intraoperative navigation, and robotic-assisted execution. Using high-speed waterjet technology, it enables precise tissue dissection without thermal damage, preserving surrounding functional structures, while improving surgical accuracy and consistency.

metaFlow Waterjet Surgical Robot

By combining AI-driven imaging analysis with stable robotic control, the system supports surgeons across the entire surgical workflow: preoperative planning, intraoperative guidance, postoperative analysis. The goal is to standardize complex procedures and reduce the learning curve for advanced minimally invasive surgery.

The system is already in use at leading hospitals in China, including Peking University First Hospital and Beijing Hospital. Healinno Tech sees intelligent systems playing an increasingly important role in enabling safer, more efficient, and more accessible surgical care worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://www.healinnotech.com/index.jsp.

About Healinno Tech

Healinno Tech is a medical technology company focused on AI-powered surgical equipment. The company develops intelligent systems to enhance surgical precision and improve clinical outcomes. Its flagship product, the metaFlow Waterjet Surgical Robot, integrates artificial intelligence with advanced waterjet technology to support next-generation minimally invasive surgery.

