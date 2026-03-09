Redbreast Single Pot Still Irish Whisky: ANDREW SCOTT AND REDBREAST IRISH WHISKEY RETURN TO SXSW TO UNCOVER THE RISING STARS OF FILMMAKING

Redbreast, the world's most awarded single pot still Irish whiskey*, announces Andrew Scott as Executive Producer for the 2026 Redbreast Unhidden Award winner's project, deepening its commitment to spotlighting emerging filmmakers

LONDON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Redbreast single pot still Irish whiskey returns to SXSW Film & TV Festival for the second year of 'Redbreast Unhidden' - its global platform dedicated to discovering and supporting hidden gems in film.

Together with BAFTA winner, Golden Globes and SAG nominee Irish actor, Andrew Scott, Redbreast aims to shine a light on untold stories, voices and filmmaking talent reflecting their shared belief that exceptional craft - whether in film or whiskey - deserves to be discovered.

This year marks a milestone with Andrew Scott expanding his role as Brand Ambassador to become Executive Producer for the 2026 Redbreast Unhidden Awardwinner's next film - a SXSW Award that recognizes one exceptional filmmaker from a curated shortlist of short film finalists. Scott's creative experience and industry profile will help elevate the winning project and support its journey to audiences around the world.

The Redbreast Unhidden Award celebrates the same values found in the whiskey itself - authenticity, depth and uncompromising craftmanship. From standout SXSW submissions, Andrew Scott has curated a shortlist of finalists whose works exemplify those values. This year's final hand-selected films - Can I Put You On Hold (James Cutler), Imago (Ariel Zengotita), Visitors (Minnie Schedeen), We Were Here (Pranav Bhasin) and Winter Ceremony (Sidi Wang) - span intimate family dramas, dark comedies and genre-blending narratives. Collectively, they explore themes of identity, belonging, migration, generational divides and the evolving tensions of modern life, showcasing a new wave of filmmakers unafraid to challenge perspective and convention.

"Short films are where so many bold, original ideas begin, and are often where emerging filmmakers find their voice," said Andrew Scott."It's a privilege to be part of 'Redbreast Unhidden' to help discover those stories, and I'm excited to support this year's winner as their work moves out into the world."

With the aim of providing meaningful visibility and long-term support to emerging filmmakers, the winner will receive a project grant and the unique opportunity to have their film executive-produced by Andrew Scott. This award builds on the success of the inaugural 2025 winner, which honoured Andy Reid's Brief Somebodies. The 2026 Redbreast Unhidden Award winner will be unveiled at the SXSW 2026 Film & TV Awards on March 18th.

Francis Román, Senior Film & TV Programming Manager at SXSW Film & TV Festival added, "SXSW has always been about discovery and championing new voices that push the art of filmmaking forward. With the return of Redbreast Unhidden, we're proud to continue spotlighting exceptional short filmmakers whose work reflects bold storytelling. Seeing this initiative grow in its second year, and with Andrew Scott stepping into an Executive Producer role, reinforces our shared commitment to giving emerging storytellers meaningful support and a global platform at a pivotal moment in their careers."

For SXSW 2026, Redbreast is expanding its presence with experiences designed to bring the joy of discovery to festival goers. At the Unhidden Showcase, attendees can explore Scott's selection of cinematic hidden gems, while the Unhidden Speakeasy offers a tucked-away space to enjoy Redbreast cocktails, inspired by the art of storytelling. To learn more and register to attend, visit Redbreast's SXSW page.

Aurelie Torre, VP Marketing for Redbreast Irish Whiskey, says: "'Redbreast Unhidden' is rooted in the brand's global 'Quite the Find' campaign, which celebrates the thrill of discovering hidden gems - from a remarkable short film to the first sip of Redbreast Irish Whiskey. Building on the success of last year, we are proud to evolve the Redbreast Unhidden platform with Andrew Scott's continued partnership and our shared commitment to creative exploration. We look forward to shining a light on the next generation of creative talent and the cinematic gems waiting to be discovered."

For those film and whiskey fans not in attendance at SXSW, follow the journey and discover the finalist trailers, paired with bespoke Redbreast Irish Whiskey serves, at www.redbreastwhiskey.com/en/redbreast-unhiddensxsw/ and follow @RedbreastIrishWhiskey and @RedbreastUS.

