81% of Global Employers Say AI Is Increasing the Need for English Skills, New TOEIC Global Report Finds

Global study of HR leaders shows English proficiency is a critical driver of global mobility, business growth and workforce performance, including AI optimization

PRINCETON, N.J., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ETS's TOEIC, the global leader in assessing English-communication skills for the workplace, released the Global English Skills Report, a survey of more than 1,300 global HR decision-makers across 17 countries revealing how English proficiency has become a foundational capability for the modern workforce, particularly as organizations accelerate AI optimization and expand global operations.

The findings from this report challenge the assumption that AI can compensate for language gaps. Across reading, writing, listening, and speaking, about six in ten global employers say AI cannot make up for a lack of English proficiency. Nine in ten say English skills are needed for using AI interfaces, generating effective prompts, and evaluating AI-generated information.

"AI doesn't close the skills gap. People do," said Ratnesh Jha, Global General Manager of Institutional Products at ETS. "What this research makes clear is that English is now a core workforce capability, not a soft skill. It's how employees collaborate across borders, how organizations unlock the value of AI, and how talent stays relevant in a rapidly changing economy. Companies that invest in English proficiency are investing directly in productivity, innovation, and global competitiveness."

Among the report's key findings include:

90 % of employers say English proficiency is critical to organizational success

92 % of employers say it is more important today than it was five years ago

81% of employers report that integrating AI tools increases the need for workplace English proficiency, underscoring that technology is amplifying, not replacing, the demand for strong communication skills

English proficiency linked to measurable business outcomes

The report also highlights the growing role of English assessment in hiring and workforce development. Employers report most commonly using assessments for recruitment (78%), pre-training evaluation (71%), and promotion readiness (66%), with standardized third-party assessments rated as the most effective approach.

Organizations using standardized English assessments report stronger outcomes across key performance areas, including:

organizational growth

competitive standing

employee productivity

workflow efficiency

professional development

Eighty-six percent of employers say organizations without fluent English speakers are at a competitive disadvantage, while 83% report that hiring candidates with insufficient English skills imposes real costs, including lower productivity and retention. Looking ahead, 84% of employers predict that within five years organizations in their country will invest in English assessments and education.

A roadmap for workforce readiness in the AI era

As AI becomes embedded in everyday work and global collaboration accelerates, the TOEIC Global English Skills Report positions English proficiency as a strategic enabler of workforce readiness, economic mobility, and technological adoption. Findings from the report suggest that organizations able to accurately measure and develop English skills will be better equipped to drive growth, engage employees, and compete in an increasingly AI-powered global economy.

To read the entire TOEIC Global English Skills Report, download it here.

About ETS

ETS is a global education and talent solutions organization enabling lifelong learners to be future ready. Our mission - advancing the science of measurement to power human progress - ensures our focus to enable everyone, everywhere, to demonstrate their skills and chart their path to future readiness for life. We are committed to readying 100M+ people for the next generation of jobs by 2035. We deliver on this commitment through trusted assessments and skills solutions - including TOEFL, TOEIC, GRE, Praxis and Futurenav - and groundbreaking initiatives powered by our Research Institute. With a robust global footprint, including subsidiaries (PSI), offices and operations in more than 200 countries and territories, we help over 50 million individuals each year measure their proficiency and unlock new opportunities. Discover how we expand our worldwide impact: www.ets.org

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/81-of-global-employers-say-ai-is-increasing-the-need-for-english-skills-new-toeic-global-report-finds-302707287.html