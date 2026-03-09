Medidata Solutions, Inc.: Medidata Expands Partnership with The Menarini Group, Deploying Medidata's Study Build AI Technology to Accelerate Global Oncology Pipeline

NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medidata , a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, today announced a strategic expansion of its partnership with The Menarini Group ("Menarini"), a leading international pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, and Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. ("Stemline"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Menarini Group, focused on bringing transformational oncology treatments to cancer patients. Through this partnership, Medidata AI Study Build technology will power Stemline's oncology portfolio to initiate clinical trials faster to meet the urgent needs of people living with cancer. The announcement follows the milestone of Stemline launching its first oncology study entirely in-house, using the Medidata Data Experience

AI for Impact

By transitioning to unified, AI-driven workflows, Stemline is further modernizing the trial lifecycle from protocol to patient. AI Study Build allows Stemline to leverage a vast clinical data set of more than 38,000 trials to automate configurations - reducing the time between protocol finalization and trial startup from months to weeks with:

Rapid study startups: Accelerating the study builds at an unprecedented pace

Accelerating the study builds at an unprecedented pace Internal agility: Empowering Stemline to build and launch future oncology studies independently, powered by the Medidata Data Experience

Empowering Stemline to build and launch future oncology studies independently, powered by the Medidata Data Experience Stronger oncology research at speed: Delivering high-quality data faster to meet the urgent requirements of research into different cancers





"Stemline is deepening its commitment to advancing oncology research by embracing our established AI foundation and latest AI Study Build capabilities," said Wayne Walker, senior vice president, Data Experience, Medidata. "Stemline's commitment to adopting Medidata AI-powered technologies sets a high bar for how sponsors can independently harness a unified platform to accelerate the delivery of new therapies for patients. Together, we are setting a new standard for how oncology trials are built and executed."

"Innovation is at the core of our mission to bring transformational treatments to patients, and we recognize the impact of Medidata AI to further streamline our workflows," said Elcin Barker Ergun, CEO of the Menarini Group. "Our expanded partnership with Medidata supports our internal expertise, enabling us to advance crucial research and reflecting the urgency of our team in bringing new options to patients as quickly and safely as possible."

A Foundation of Trusted Collaboration

This expansion builds upon a 14-year relationship between the Menarini Group and Medidata. While the Menarini Group has long utilized the Medidata platform - including Medidata Rave EDC and Medidata eCOA - to manage the end-to-end cycle of its clinical studies, the move to Medidata AI Study Build marks a significant transition. By combining the Menarini Group's clinical expertise with Medidata's established AI and Data Experience leadership, Stemline is positioned to advance its oncology portfolio with unprecedented speed and independence.

To learn more about the Medidata Experiences, please visit here . More information about Medidata AI is available here

About Medidata

Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. Celebrating over 25 years of ground-breaking technological innovation across more than 38,000 trials and 12 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and one of the largest clinical trial data sets in the industry. More than 1 million registered users across approximately 2,300 customers trust Medidata's seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. A Dassault Systèmes brand (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com . Listen to our latest podcast, from Dreamers to Disruptors , and follow us at @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 370,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

About The Menarini Group

The Menarini Group is a leading international pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, with a turnover of $5 billion and over 17,000 employees. Menarini is focused on therapeutic areas with high unmet needs with products for cardiology, oncology, pneumology, gastroenterology, infectious diseases, diabetology, inflammation, and analgesia. With 18 production sites and 9 Research and Development centers, Menarini's products are available in 140 countries worldwide. For further information, please visit www.menarini.com.

About Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. ("Stemline"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Menarini Group, is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing transformational oncology treatments to patients. Stemline commercializes elacestrant, an oral endocrine therapy indicated for the treatment of postmenopausal women or adult men with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative, ESR1-mutated advanced or metastatic breast cancer with disease progression following at least one line of endocrine therapy, in the U.S., Europe, and other global regions. Stemline also commercializes tagraxofusp-erzs, a novel targeted therapy directed to CD123, for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN), an aggressive hematologic cancer, in the United States, Europe, and other global regions. In addition, Stemline commercializes selinexor, an XPO1 inhibitor for multiple myeloma, in Europe. The company is also conducting multiple label-expansion studies with elacestrant and tagraxofusp in breast and hematologic cancer indications, respectively, and has an extensive clinical pipeline of additional drug candidates in various stages of development for a host of solid and hematologic cancers.

