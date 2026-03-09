Mikron generated record results in FY25 despite difficult market conditions. Economic uncertainty has suppressed order intake during the year, which is likely to result in lower revenue and profitability in FY26. Operational improvements, cost-cutting and manufacturing capacity expansion should position the company well for profitable growth when the cycle turns, and management has raised its operating margin targets from FY27 from a mid-point of 8.5% to 9.5%.

