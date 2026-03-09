Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Nellie's Clean officially turns 20 years old this March, celebrating two decades of simplifying household cleaning with honest ingredients, planet friendly formulas and a cheeky dose of personality. What began as a small family-owned brand inspired by old-school values has grown into a trusted staple in homes across North America - and the next chapter is just getting started.

Founded by Canadian entrepreneur James Roberts, Nellie's Clean was inspired by his mother, for whom the brand is named after. Her belief in simplicity and honesty shaped the company's mission from day one. Long before "green" even entered the zeitgeist, Nellie believed in sustainability and a 'less is more' ethos using fewer chemicals. Those values remain at the heart of Nellie's Clean today.

Nellie Roberts, whose practical, no-fuss approach to cleaning inspired the founding of Nellie's Clean.

"As we head into our 20th anniversary, we're incredibly proud of the team, the real reason Nellie's is still standing. If you've worked at a growing brand, you know the product isn't what keeps it alive; the people do," says Roberts. "This milestone is about continuing to create products that support cleaner homes, simpler routines, and a more thoughtful way of living. It's not a milestone we take lightly, and one we're approaching with a great deal of gratitude and renewed energy as we continue to innovate in ways that aren't afraid to disrupt the industry - if it means bringing consumers a more sustainable option."

Two decades of clean milestones

Over the years, Nellie's has quietly notched some standout moments. In 2006, the brand launched its first-ever Nellie's branded product, Dryerballs, to retail buyers at the Chicago Housewares Show (now known as The Inspired Home Show), where it introduced a safer and reusable alternative to traditional dryer sheets. That product would go on to become a bestseller and a brand icon.

The Nellie's Clean booth at the Chicago Housewares Show, 2006.

Looking to the future of clean

While Nellie's marks its 20th year with special moments that celebrate its history, longevity, and the products that built the brand, they're also equally focused on the future. Enter Cubes, the next evolution of planet friendly clean.

Available as Laundry Cubes and Dish Cubes, these convenient pre-measured, plastic-free formats deliver highly concentrated cleaning power in a compact, reusable 64-load tin. Free from PVA and microplastics, Nellie's Cubes reflect the brand's ongoing commitment to thoughtful product design and lower-waste solutions.

Made with extra enzymes, Dish Cubes don't require a rinse aid. Laundry Cubes (with a better dissolving formula) tackle stains and odours with ease - they both work in hot and cold water. Cubes reflect everything Nellie's stands for: less plastic, less chemicals and a more effective, natural clean. With Cubes leading the way forward, the future of clean is looking just as innovative and fun as the past.

James Roberts, founder of Nellie's Clean, at the brand's North Vancouver warehouse with his dog Rider.

A selection of Nellie's Clean products as the brand celebrates its 20th anniversary.

About Nellie's Clean

Founded in North Vancouver, B.C. by entrepreneur James Roberts, Nellie's Clean creates planet-friendly cleaning products designed to simplify everyday routines with effective, thoughtfully formulated solutions. Inspired by Roberts' mother, Nellie, the brand focuses on simple ingredients, plastic-free packaging, and practical products that help households reduce waste without sacrificing performance. Beginning with its now-iconic Dryerballs, Nellie's has grown into a full line of laundry, dish, and household cleaning essentials trusted by homes across North America.

Nellie's products are available online at nelliesclean.com and nelliesclean.ca, as well as through major retailers including Costco, Walmart, Canadian Tire, London Drugs, Amazon, Well.ca, and independent retailers across North America.

