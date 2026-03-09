Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims on behalf of investors of Universal Health Services, Inc. ("Universal Health") (NYSE: UHS).

Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain members of Universal Health's board of directors or senior executives failed to manage Universal Health in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Universal Health, and whether Universal Health shareholders suffered harm as a result.

In December 2024, it was reported that a lawsuit was filed "representing more than 100 former minor patients," regarding "incidents at Hartgrove Hospital and other UHS-operated facilities in [Illinois]. Reportedly, "[a]ccording to the lawsuit, the patients, ranging from 8-years-old to teenagers, experienced sexual abuse while under facility care."

In November 2025, The Capitol Forum reported that over 30 lawsuits had been filed against Universal Health alleging sexual abuse of minors at Universal Health's for-profit psychiatric hospital facilities.

In December 2025, it was reported that Universal Health, ". . . one of the largest operators of behavioral health facilities in the country, was pulled back into the news . . . as Illinois prosecutors charged a former mental health counselor with repeatedly sexually assaulting children as young as 7 over an eight-year span ending in 2004."

Additional information is available at https://kehoelawfirm.com/universal-health-services/.

