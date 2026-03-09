SMX Public Limited: Protecting Trillions in Energy Assets: How SMX Technology Helps Defend Investment and ROI in Global Oil and Gas Supply Chains

As geopolitical instability reshapes global trade routes and energy markets, molecular-level verification is emerging as a powerful new tool for protecting capital, safeguarding energy assets, and defending return on investment across the oil and gas sector.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / As regional conflicts, sanctions regimes, and shifting alliances disrupt global energy markets, protecting the massive financial investments embedded in oil and gas supply chains has become a strategic priority for producers, traders, refiners, and investors worldwide. In a market where trillions of dollars in crude oil, fuels, and petrochemical commodities move through complex global networks each year, ensuring the authenticity, origin, and chain-of-custody of energy materials is increasingly essential to protecting both physical assets and financial returns.

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX), the company pioneering molecular traceability technology for materials and commodities, is helping introduce a powerful new layer of protection for global supply chains-one where materials themselves carry permanent proof of origin and movement.

For the energy sector, where cargoes often move through multiple jurisdictions, storage hubs, blending facilities, and trading networks, the risks associated with substitution, counterfeiting, sanctions exposure, and misreported origin can translate directly into financial losses, regulatory penalties, and reputational damage. Even small uncertainties surrounding commodity provenance can undermine the value of high-stakes energy transactions.

SMX's technology addresses this challenge by attaching identity directly to the material itself.

Traditional supply chains rely heavily on documentation and certifications that travel separately from the materials they describe. In an increasingly fragmented global trading environment, those documents can be manipulated, lost, or disconnected from the physical commodity they are meant to represent.

SMX replaces document-based trust with material-based verification.

By embedding an invisible molecular marker directly into materials, SMX technology allows crude oil, refined fuels, petrochemicals, and other industrial commodities to carry a persistent and verifiable identity throughout their lifecycle-from extraction and transport to refining, blending, storage, and delivery.

For energy companies and investors, this creates a powerful new safeguard.

Market participants gain the ability to confirm origin, authenticate materials, and validate chain-of-custody across complex global supply networks. This capability helps protect capital investments, reduce exposure to sanctions violations and fraud, safeguard commodity value, and defend the financial performance of energy assets moving through global markets.

In short, the technology helps protect the economic value embedded in the world's energy supply chains.

As governments and regulators increase scrutiny around sanctions compliance, carbon reporting, and supply-chain transparency, technologies that provide direct physical verification of materials are becoming increasingly important.

"Energy supply chains represent some of the largest concentrations of capital and infrastructure on the planet," the company said. "When materials carry their own verifiable identity, companies gain a powerful tool to protect those investments, defend market value, and reduce systemic risk across global trade."

While energy markets represent a particularly powerful use case, SMX's technology platform extends across numerous industries where protecting asset value, verifying origin, and securing supply chains are essential.

These applications include:

Energy and petrochemicals: Verifying the origin and chain-of-custody of crude oil, fuels, and petrochemical inputs across global markets, helping safeguard energy assets and protect investment value.

Precious metals and mining: Authenticating gold, silver, and critical minerals from mine to refinery to vault.

Industrial metals: Tracking steel, aluminum, and other materials through manufacturing and recycling ecosystems.

Plastics and circular materials: Certifying recycled content and enabling large-scale circular economy systems.

Rubber and industrial materials: Authenticating latex, rubber, and manufacturing inputs across complex industrial supply chains.

Luxury goods and textiles: Ensuring authenticity and protecting brand value across global consumer markets.

Agricultural commodities: Verifying origin and sustainability claims for commodities such as cotton, palm oil, and cocoa.

Semiconductors and technology components: Authenticating chips and electronic components to protect against counterfeiting and supply-chain infiltration.

By embedding molecular markers directly into materials and linking them to a digital verification platform, SMX enables what the company describes as a "physical-to-digital identity layer" for global trade. This approach allows stakeholders across the value chain-from producers and refiners to regulators and financial institutions-to verify provenance, track materials through transformation processes, and maintain auditable records across complex supply networks.

As global uncertainty continues to reshape energy markets, technologies that protect asset value, strengthen supply-chain visibility, and defend return on investment are becoming increasingly critical to the infrastructure of global trade.

ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) is a technology company pioneering molecular traceability and material authentication solutions for global supply chains. The company's platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials-including solids, liquids, and gases-creating a persistent identity that can be verified throughout a product's lifecycle.

Combined with proprietary reader systems and a secure digital platform, SMX enables materials to carry a verifiable record of origin, composition, and supply-chain journey. This capability supports authentication, compliance, sustainability reporting, recycling verification, and circular economy initiatives across a wide range of industries.

SMX technologies are designed to help protect asset value, strengthen supply-chain security, and support regulatory compliance across sectors including energy, metals and mining, plastics and circular materials, industrial rubber, semiconductors, textiles, luxury goods, and agricultural commodities. By linking molecular-level material identity with digital traceability systems, SMX is helping enable a new generation of investment-protected global trade infrastructure.

