Netsertive Has Been Named a 2026 Google Premier Partner

Marketing technology company named Google Premier Partner for thirteenth year in a row

MORRISVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Netsertive, a marketing technology platform provider for multi-location and franchise brands, has once again achieved Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program.

Netsertive delivers localized digital marketing solutions through a local-first and innovative technology, their Netsertive's AI-powered Multi-Location Experience (MLX) Platform, which simplifies the execution of hyper-local digital marketing at scale for multi-Location businesses. Netsertive is part of a select group of Premier Partners in the Google Partners program, which provides them access to the most current product betas and access to top strategists and advanced planning capabilities to stay ahead of the market.

In February, Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the Google Partners program. Netsertive has been named a 2026 Premier Partner, which means they're among the top 3% of Google Partners participants in their respective countries, signaling their leading expertise in Google Ads, as well as their ability to forge new client relationships and support their clients' growth. They're listed on the Google Partners directory, which helps potential clients find top Premier Partners like Netsertive on their own dedicated page, and they receive exclusive benefits that promote client growth and success with Google Ads.

Contact Information

Erin Martin

VP of Sales and Marketing

emartin@netsertive.com | (206) 436-2719

To learn more about how Netsertive's AI-driven marketing solution can help your multi-location business acquire more local customers online, please visit www.netsertive.com.

About Google Partners

The Partners program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

About Netsertive

Netsertive delivers multi-location marketing technology solutions that enable franchise brands and multi-location businesses to execute localized marketing at the intersection of our proprietary technology and deep hyper-local expertise. Our Multi-Location Experience Platform creates, deploys and provides the data to efficiently manage profitable, localized marketing at scale while you focus on delivering value to your customers.

Over 1,500 retailers, franchises, auto dealers, and media companies trust our unique solution that couples our technology and team to execute localized content, advertising & insights at scale . Learn how Netsertive can enable you to deliver highly effective, localized marketing experiences at www.netsertive.com .

SOURCE: Netsertive

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/netsertive-has-been-named-a-2026-google-premier-partner-1145081