Picsart, a leading AI-powered design platform empowering the next era of creators with over 130M+ monthly users, today launched AI Playground, a comprehensive AI generation hub featuring 90+ models from 24 providers. Built directly into Picsart's creative ecosystem, AI Playground eliminates subscription fragmentation by offering pay-per-generation credits with transparent pricing and seamless workflow integration.

Creators that require access to leading AI models typically manage multiple subscriptions across separate platforms. Mid-tier plans from 11 leading providers cost over $3,300 annually, with most subscriptions sitting idle between projects.1 Picsart's AI Playground consolidates access to Google VEO 3.1, OpenAI Sora 2, Runway Gen4.5, Kling 3.0, ElevenLabs, and dozens more behind one prompt bar, with credits charged only for what creators generate.

Hovhannes Avoyan, Founder and CEO of Picsart, said: "Our commitment is simple: give creators access to the best AI technology available, without barriers. No one should need ten logins and pay thousands of dollars in subscriptions to do their best work. AI Playground has been built with our millions of customers in mind, consolidating cutting-edge models into Picsart, so people can focus on creating, not managing tools."

AI Playground is embedded within the platform, generating video and images which open directly in the editor, ready for additional enhancements. The Auto Mode selects the optimal model based on creator intent rather than manual selection; cross-provider video chaining allows creators to start clips with one model and extend them with others, creating sequences up to 148 seconds. Side-by-side comparison runs the same prompt across multiple models simultaneously for instant evaluation while transparent pricing displays exact credit costs on the Generate button as parameters change.

Every result auto-saves to Picsart Drive with searchable filenames and full parameter metadata, while Brand Kit integration pulls brand assets directly into generation as reference images. Post-processing capabilities like background removal, upscaling, and video frame capture are built in, eliminating the need for separate tools.

At launch, AI Playground is now live with an extensive range of video models (Google VEO 3.1, OpenAI Sora 2, Kling 3.0, Runway Gen4.5, Luma Ray), image models (GPT Image, Flux Kontext, Ideogram, Recraft), and audio models (ElevenLabs and others). Picsart is committed to keep AI Playground updated with the latest industry models, it is set to be updated weekly with newest models on the market, ensuring creators always have access to the latest AI capabilities in one place.

This launch follows Picsart's recent milestone of surpassing 2.5 billion lifetime downloads and product debuts including Persona, Aura and Flow.

AI Playground is available now at picsart.com, on mobile and web.

1 Subscribing separately to mid-tier plans across just 11 leading providers Google AI Pro, OpenAI Plus, Runway Pro, Kling Pro, Pika Pro, Luma Plus, ElevenLabs Creator, Recraft Advanced, Ideogram Plus, Flux API, and Hailuo Standard runs at approximately $277+ per month, over $3,300 a year.

About Picsart

Picsart is a recognized AI-powered platform for creative independence in a global economy increasingly driven and impacted by content. For over 14 years, Picsart has grown with and enabled the next generation of storytellers Gen Z digital natives to design, brand, and build at scale without limitations or barriers. With approximately 130+ million monthly active users and over 2.5 billion downloads, Picsart is well on its way to becoming the creative engine behind the $750 billion market of small businesses, entrepreneurs and brands, offering a range of innovative and intuitive tools and solutions that revolutionizes the creative, marketing and advertising processes. As creativity becomes central to identity, influence, entrepreneurship and profitability, Picsart is the platform for scalable, self-directed storytelling in a content-first economy.

