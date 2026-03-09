DigitalXRAID is Recognized as a Progressive Company in the MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants for the Managed Security Services (MSS) Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DigitalXRAID, a leading managed security services provider, has been recognized as a Progressive Company in MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants evaluation for the Managed Security Services (MSS) Market. This recognition highlights DigitalXRAID's broad portfolio of NCSC and CREST-accredited security operations, continuous threat detection capabilities, and its ability to deliver enterprise-grade, 24/7 security services that help organizations strengthen their cyber resilience.

'DigitalXRAID has demonstrated strong execution through its end-to-end managed security services, from round-the-clock Security Operations Centre services to advanced managed SIEM, XDR, Microsoft Sentinel, and proactive incident response capabilities' - said the MarketsandMarkets 360Quadrants assessment. The recognition reflects DigitalXRAID's growing market presence and ability to provide organisations with proactive threat detection, rapid response, and scalable security operations.

Over the last 12 months, DigitalXRAID has strengthened its market position through expanded adoption of its 24/7 SOC services, management of Microsoft Sentinel, and extended detection and response (XDR) technologies, and specialised managed services such as phishing defence and managed detection and response. Supported by a team of highly qualified security professionals, the company delivers continuous monitoring, threat intelligence, proactive threat hunting, and incident mitigation, helping customers reduce risk and maintain operational continuity.

DigitalXRAID's managed security services portfolio includes NCSC and CREST-accredited SOC operations, managed SIEM and XDR services, Microsoft Sentinel management, endpoint detection and response, incident response support, threat hunting, dark web monitoring, and tailored cyber programmes such as phishing simulations and ISO 27001 support. These capabilities emphasise real-time threat visibility, compliance alignment, and rapid response, enabling organisations to address complex cyber threats without the cost and complexity of in-house security operations.

Research Methodology

The 360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of each key market player based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, distributors, and other stakeholders, along with secondary research that includes product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases. A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings to each market player concerning various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting of 25+ prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a regional and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

