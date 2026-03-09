Today Decagon, the leader in conversational AI agents for concierge customer experiences, introduced a new and proactive generation of its agentic technology that anticipates customer needs, remembers customer nuance, and initiates customer contact at the right time and for the right reason.

Decagon built the new capabilities alongside its own business customers in the chosen sectors of travel, retail, and healthtech- testing scenarios where the difference between Decagon's concierge experiences and status-quo customer service tech proved to be the difference between having a smooth trip, seamless purchase, and good night's sleep or missing a flight, package, or critical health insight.

"We have a core principle here at Decagon: invent what customers want," said Alan Yiu, VP of Product at Decagon. "That means working closely with the companies actually deploying our agents and iterating quickly based on what we see in the real world. Our goal is to build technology that helps businesses deliver the kind of fast, concierge experiences today's consumers deserve."

So what is Decagon's latest technology all about, especially as businesses grapple with everything from overhyped distractions to hyperscale disruption?

Here's what you need to know:

CX is moving from automated reaction to anticipatory pro-action

Decagon's new outbound voice capability enables voice agents to proactively call customers, with voice models fine-tuned to handle the unique technical challenges of outbound calling. As a result, teams can reach customers reliably without manual overhead.

"Decagon gave us a way to shift from reactive support to proactive outreach, while empowering our team to focus on the customer interactions where the human touch matters most," said Vikram Rajagopalan, VP of Customer Experience at Hertz. You can hear more about Hertz's story here.

To date, businesses have only had the tools for table stakes work: answering customer questions faster and ultimately reducing support costs. The problem is that reactive automation, whether software- or AI-driven, still treats every interaction like a blank slate.

"A trusted concierge remembers who you are, anticipates your needs, reaches out at the right moment, and builds context over time," said Mr. Yiu at Decagon. "With this launch, we're helping businesses deliver this concierge treatment at global scale and empower their customer-facing teams to do their best work."

Memory is now 'CX infrastructure' for real relationships

"My philosophy around customer relationships is that it's not just about what you do for a customer, it's about how you make them feel," said Daryl Unger, VP of Customer Experience at Away, "As human beings, we're wired to remember emotions far longer than we remember transactions, and that emotional impact is what ultimately drives loyalty. That's why every interaction matters." You can hear more about Away's story here.

Traditional systems are configured on top of static records, requiring manual maintenance and laborious management that's impossible to do well at global scale.

Decagon's new user memory capability serves as a new paradigm for CX infrastructure, complementing rich systems of record, capturing conversational context, preferences, sentiment signals, and behavioral patterns, and putting them to work in real-world customer interactions. And with deep security and governance standards, this personalization isn't coming at the expense of compliance.

The result is a win-win all around:

A customer can resume a troubleshooting thread days later without repeating themselves.

The AI concierge agent remembers a preferred size, feature request, or product interest.

The brand outreach is informed by past engagement, not generic segmentation.

The CX team can see the full arc of a customer relationship in one unified view.

"Decagon allows us to retain meaningful context from past customer interactions, so we can serve customers with continuity and understanding rather than starting from scratch each time. It shifts our approach from handling isolated transactions to building relationships that evolve over years," added Mr. Unger.

An AI concierge for every customer

In the age of AI, meaningful alignment is a crucial tenet. By making concierge experiences possible at both the individualized level and at global scale, Decagon is bringing customers and businesses into better alignment.

Recently, the company raised $250 million in a new round of funding that tripled its valuation to $4.5 billion, "the latest sign of feverish investor demand for artificial intelligence services," according to reporting by Bloomberg.

To go deeper on Decagon's proactive agents and how businesses are already leveraging the technology to increase brand trust, loyalty, and revenue, explore more here.

About Decagon

Decagon is the leading conversational AI platform empowering every brand to deliver an AI concierge for every customer. Our technology helps leading consumer enterprises companies deploy AI agents that power personalized, deeply satisfying interactions across voice, chat, email, SMS, and every other channel.

Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York City and London, we're proud to be backed by world-class investors who share our vision to help every business create the concierge experiences their customers deserve. To learn more, please visit www.decagon.ai

