Seasoned channel leader brings 30+ years of communications industry experience to drive partner growth across North, Central, South America

Wildix, a global leader in AI-powered business solutions, today announced the appointment of Jeff Winnett as General Manager for the Americas. In this role, Winnett will oversee Wildix's regional growth strategy, market leadership efforts and partner ecosystem development across North, Central and South America.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260309807120/en/

Jeff Winnett, Wildix, General Manager for the Americas

Winnett brings more than 30 years of experience in communications and channel sales leadership, with a track record of building high-performing teams and creating growth-focused partnerships for SMB to enterprise organizations. Most recently, he served as Vice President and Head of Global Channel Sales at Fusion Connect, leading channel strategy and partner development. He has also held senior sales leadership roles at RingCentral, Honeywell, Vonage and Cbeyond.?

"Jeff is a proven leader who knows how to help partners win and how to scale responsibly," said Steve Osler, Co-founder and CEO at Wildix. "His experience building channel-first growth engines will strengthen our presence in the Americas and help more businesses adopt secure, practical communications that improve day-to-day operations."?

Building on Wildix's 100% channel-first model, Winnett will focus on expanding partner recruitment, strengthening enablement, and helping solution providers deliver measurable outcomes for mid-market and small business customers across the Americas. He will work closely with Wildix partners to accelerate adoption of the company's AI-driven UCaaS and CCaaS portfolio, so customers can connect people, workflows and applications with less complexity. Winnett's appointment supports Wildix's continued momentum in North America, following recent investments to deepen the company's presence in high-growth markets and create more opportunities for partner success.

"I'm excited to join Wildix at a time when partners are looking for clarity and support and a platform that can create real business value," Winnett said. "Wildix's channel-first approach and focus on AI-enabled unified communications give partners a strong foundation to grow, and I look forward to expanding the ecosystem across the Americas."

About Wildix:

Wildix is a global UCaaS provider dedicated to redefining business communication. With a suite of AI-driven tools and a steadfast channel-first philosophy, Wildix empowers partners to deliver secure, scalable, and outcome-focused solutions across industries. Recognized for four consecutive years in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Wildix continues to help organizations streamline workflows, strengthen customer engagement, and unlock new growth in an increasingly digital world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260309807120/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Valeria Salazar, Channel Marketing Manager, Wildix

valeria.salazar@wildix.com