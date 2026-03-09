Onit Changes the Game with AI-Native Unity ELM for Matter and Spend Management, Announces Commercial Success of Unity Spend Agent

Unity ELM's native AI advances how legal teams access information, execute work, and scale innovation across teams, AI agents, and workflows

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Onit today announced the release of Unity ELM, delivered on its AI-native legal platform and marking the next generation of legal matter and spend management. For legal teams under increasing pressure to control spend and deliver faster insight, Unity ELM provides a unified system of record. The release introduces a modern AI-native user experience fully integrated with AI-driven invoice review through Spend Agent. Legal teams can now proactively enforce billing guidelines, greatly reducing the tedious manual work of reviewing invoices. The addition of Ask Unity enables analytical insight across legal operations data.

These upgrades build on Unity's debut last year and advance Onit's unified platform for intelligent workflows, consistent user experiences, and coordinated legal operations.

"Unity delivers real productivity gains through a modern, AI-native user experience and embedded AI workflows across legal operations," said Michael Farlekas, CEO of Onit. "We are moving fast and on pace to release one new product per quarter, rapidly and continuously advancing the unique value we offer clients."

An AI-native platform for modern legal operations

Unity was built to replace siloed legacy legal technology with a robust and extensible unified platform that connects data, workflows, and experiences across products. This foundation enables Onit to deliver new capabilities faster and more consistently across the Unity suite. Unity ELM aligns legal matter and spend management on a unified AI-native foundation, positioning customers for long-term innovation and scale.

Native AI embedded across core areas of legal operations enables users to interact in natural language with legal data and generate meaningful answers grounded in their system of record without exporting data or building manual reports

A modern, intuitive UI delivers a consistent experience across Unity products, improving usability and adoption while reducing operational friction

AI-powered invoice review through Spend Agent is now fully integrated with Unity ELM, expanding intelligent and automated billing guideline enforcement across the Unity suite

Cross-product integration allows products, agents, and workflows, including capabilities such as LSR and the upcoming Unity RFP, to operate together on a unified platform, eliminating disconnected updates and point solutions

The Unity platform also positions Onit to extend the Unity suite with additional capabilities, including RFP management, as part of its rapid product expansion.

Ask Unity enables faster and easier access to insight

A key milestone in this release is Ask Unity, a conversational way for users to engage with their legal operations data across Unity, starting with Unity ELM.

Ask Unity enables analytical queries across legal operations data, helping teams to uncover trends, analyze spend patterns, and generate insight without manual reporting.

Ask Unity reflects Onit's longer-term vision for governed AI that supports day-to-day legal work within secure, established workflows.

Expanding the Unity Suite with AI-native workflows and agents

Onit also announced the commercial success of Spend Agent, which was made available in Q4 2025. Several clients have successfully implemented the solution, with additional organizations preparing to deploy. Spend Agent uses our model technology to automatically identify errors and discrepancies in invoices, as well as invoices that do not conform to established billing guidelines. The agent can interact with the legal provider to adjust the invoice with little to no human intervention. Onit is fulfilling our mission to release one new AI-native product per quarter for the foreseeable future.

Cross-product integration further ensures that data and actions flow seamlessly across Unity, enabling coordinated workflows and shared visibility without additional configuration.

Onit at Legalweek 2026

Onit will showcase Unity ELM and its latest unified UI experience at Legalweek 2026, including live demonstrations of Spend Agent and Ask Unity (Beta).

About Onit

Onit provides AI-native legal operations solutions that help legal teams manage spend, risk, contracts, and operational complexity. Through its Unity suite of products, agents, and workflows, Onit delivers integrated solutions designed for modern legal operations. Founded in 2011, Onit supports more than 3,000 customers globally in improving visibility, enforcing governance, and driving measurable efficiency across legal and business teams.

CONTACT:

Onit Media Relations

media.relations@onit.com

SOURCE: Onit

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/onit-changes-the-game-with-ai-native-unity-elm-for-matter-and-sp-1145080