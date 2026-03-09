Anzeige
Montag, 09.03.2026
Verdoppelt - und noch nicht am Ziel? Dieser Rohstoff-Explorer profitiert vom Antimon-Boom
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.03.2026 15:10 Uhr
Mashup Ireland AB: Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to delist the shares of Mashup Ireland AB (publ)

Mashup Ireland AB (publ) ("Mashup Ireland" or the "Company") announces that Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB informed the Company that it had determined that the Company no longer meets the applicable admission requirements under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook. Following this assessment, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the Company's shares from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The last day of trading in the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be 6 April 2026.

After the last day of trading, the Company's shares will no longer be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For additional information, please contact
Andy Byrne, CEO
Phone: +353 1 490 5320
E-mail: Andy@Mashupgroup.com
Mashup Ireland AB's Certified Adviser is Mangold

