The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as of 10 March 2026 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|GB00BZ3CNK81
|Name:
|TORM A
|Volume before change:
|101,332,707 shares (USD 1,0133,327.07)
|Change:
|597,934 stk. (USD 5,979.34)
|Volume after change:
|101,930,641 stk. (USD 1.019.306,41)
|Subscription price:
|322,698 shares - DKK 136.30
225,514 shares - DKK 153.20
49,722 shares - DKK 0.07
|Face value:
|USD 0.01
|Short name:
|TRMD A
|Orderbook ID:
|120191
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
