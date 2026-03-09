The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as of 10 March 2026 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 Name: TORM A Volume before change: 101,332,707 shares (USD 1,0133,327.07) Change: 597,934 stk. (USD 5,979.34) Volume after change: 101,930,641 stk. (USD 1.019.306,41) Subscription price: 322,698 shares - DKK 136.30

225,514 shares - DKK 153.20

49,722 shares - DKK 0.07 Face value: USD 0.01 Short name: TRMD A Orderbook ID: 120191

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66