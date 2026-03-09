According to item 6.1.2 of the Rulebook, an issuer shall inform the Certified Adviser about the issuer and its business and also provide all information to enable the Certified Adviser to fulfil its responsibilities as set forth in the Rulebook.

According to item 2.3.9 (a) of the Rulebook, an issuer must have adequate systems and resources in place to comply with the requirements for providing information to the market that are imposed on the issuer.

According to item 8.2.7 of the Rulebook, the Exchange may delist an issuer's financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market if an issuer materially no longer meets the applicable admission requirements in the Rulebook.

On March 3, 2026 the Exchange informed the Company that the Company does not meet the applicable admission requirements and that the Company's shares will be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the shares of Mashup Ireland AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Short name: MASHUP ISIN code: SE0013512019 Order book ID: 186887

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be April 6, 2026.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB