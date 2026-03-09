Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G), doing business as Integrated Quantum Technologies ("IQT" or the "Company"), a developer of post-quantum AI infrastructure for organizations that handle highly sensitive data, today announced that it will host a live shareholder update call on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 1:00 PM Pacific Time.

The call will provide shareholders and interested stakeholders with an overview of the Company's recent milestones, including progress related to its recently filed patent application, developments in its core technology platform, and updates on the Company's strategic roadmap and long-term vision.

Management will discuss the broader opportunity for privacy-preserving AI and quantum-resilient infrastructure, and how Integrated Quantum is positioning its technology platform to address emerging security challenges in the era of advanced artificial intelligence and post-quantum computing.

"We believe the convergence of AI and next-generation security infrastructure represents one of the most significant technological shifts of the coming decade," said Jeremy Samuelson, E.V.P. AI and Innovation. "This update call is an opportunity to share our progress, outline our strategy, and provide additional clarity on the Company's vision moving forward."

Event Details

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM Pacific Time

Format: Live Shareholder Update Call

Shareholders and interested parties can register to participate at the following link.

About Integrated Quantum Technologies

Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. is building quantum-ready infrastructure to help secure and scale artificial intelligence. The Company's AIQu platform supports its long-term strategy for privacy-preserving and resilient AI systems, and VEIL is its first commercial product designed to protect sensitive AI data and workflows in enterprise environments. IQT's proprietary technologies address emerging post-quantum security risks, growing compute demands, and the increasing complexity of deploying AI at scale. For more information, visit: www.integratedquantum.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Alan Guibord, Director & Chief Executive Officer

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. dba Integrated Quantum Technologies

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, the technical, financial, and business prospects of the Company, its assets and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking information or statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information or statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information or statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, the ability to achieve its goals, expected costs and timelines to achieve the Company's goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, and that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information or statements reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties included in documents filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information or statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to compete effectively with competitors, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to comply with applicable laws, including environmental laws, risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties. The Company does not undertake to update forward looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/287712

Source: Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.