Stagwell: Code and Theory Recognized by Ad Age A-List for Leading Transformation in the AI Era

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Code and Theory, the digital transformation network within Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), has been named to Ad Age's A-List, which recognizes the most innovative and impactful agencies shaping the future of business and marketing.

Code and Theory was built for a different definition of creative: the ability to create change. Most agencies are optimized for campaigns. Code and Theory optimizes for how organizations move, redesigning not just what the campaign is, but how they operate across their internal organizations and customers' products and services.

Code and Theory's strategic 50/50 split of creatives and engineers brings CMOs, CTOs, CIOs and CEOs together to solve problems that can't be solved alone.

While much of the industry shrank, Code and Theory's model drove 17% revenue growth in 2024, fueled by 35 new clients and expanded partnerships with Comcast, Amazon, JPMorganChase, Microsoft and others. More than 50 Fortune 500 companies now trust Code and Theory to lead transformation work that compounds, the kind that builds capabilities, not just campaigns.

Code and Theory's AI-transformation stories are not philosophical; they're meaningful. Recent client success stories include:

TIME: A full-stack reinvention into a modern, AI-native publishing platform. Digital revenue increased by 159%.

Stanley Black & Decker: A unified design system across 30+ brands in 55 markets, increasing e-commerce conversion by 40%.

JBL: An editorial and content architecture-driving campaign rebuilt for social and LLM discovery, fueling 2,434% year-over-year growth in AI referrals.

T. Rowe Price: One unified ecosystem consolidated from 47 fragmented sites, saving 90,000 hours and $14M in avoided costs.

NFL: A reimagined NFL.com that increased NFL+ discovery 104% year-over-year and tripled subscriber acquisition.

This recognition extends a historic run that includes Agency of the Year honors from Adweek, ANA B2 Awards, Digiday, Campaign and the Shorty Awards, as well as multiple Fast Company Innovation by Design distinctions.

Dan Gardner, Co-Founder of Code and Theory: "We've spent 25 years becoming experts at doing what hasn't been done before. That has never been more valuable than it is right now. AI is rewriting the business rulebook, and the companies that use technology creatively will be the ones that turn this moment into real, sustained growth. I'm grateful to the teams who make reinvention feel natural and meaningful and to the clients who trust us at the moments that matter most."

Michael Treff, CEO: "A lot of companies are talking about AI. Very few are restructuring how they actually work. The leaders right now are rebuilding their operating systems so they can move at AI speed without losing the human instincts that create real connection. That is the work we exist to do. This recognition reflects the ambition of our clients and the energy inside our walls."

About The Code and Theory Network

The Code and Theory Network is the only technology and creative network with a balance of 50% creative and 50% engineers. Our unique makeup makes us the place where CMOs, CTOs and CIOs come together to drive results for their businesses. We partner with our clients to redefine what is possible to create lasting impact and drive long-term growth. Part of Stagwell, Code and Theory offers a global footprint and the capabilities to work across the entirety of the customer-facing journey, and implement the technology that powers it. The network includes the flagship agency Code and Theory as well as Kettle, Instrument, Left Field Labs, Truelogic, Create. Group, Rhythm and Mediacurrent. Code and Theory clients include Amazon, JPMorganChase, Microsoft, NBC, NFL and Yeti. For more, visit codeandtheory.com

