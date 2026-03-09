Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Hybrid Vehicle Market to Reach USD 553 Billion by 2031 as Plug-in Hybrids Projected to Grow at 13.17% CAGR, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, hybrid vehicle market size is witnessing strong momentum as automakers balance electrification goals with practical mobility solutions. The market is projected to grow from USD 263.48 billion in 2025 to USD 298.03 billion in 2026, and is expected to reach USD 553 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.16% between 2026 and 2031. Stricter emission regulations and declining battery prices are accelerating the shift toward hybrid powertrains. Plug-in hybrids are expanding rapidly due to incentives and improved electric-only driving range, while conventional hybrids continue to hold the largest share because they require minimal charging infrastructure. Lithium-iron-phosphate batteries are increasingly preferred for their cost efficiency and safety, and competition is intensifying as established Japanese manufacturers face growing pressure from Chinese automakers with integrated battery capabilities.

Hybrid Vehicle Market Trends and Drivers

Rising Global Fuel Economy and Emission Regulations Supporting Zero-emission Mobility Goals: Tightening emission regulations around the world are accelerating the adoption of hybrid vehicles. In the US, stricter environmental standards are encouraging automakers to incorporate electrified powertrains to reduce fleet emissions and avoid regulatory penalties. European policies are also pushing manufacturers to ensure vehicles meet real-world emission limits in different conditions, which has increased the use of mild-hybrid systems even in smaller cars. In China, policy incentives for plug-in hybrids help manufacturers offset emissions from conventional vehicles, while California's clean vehicle programs recognize plug-in hybrids that meet specific electric-range requirements. Collectively, these policies are pushing the automotive industry toward greater hybrid integration and supporting continued market growth

Automakers Adopting Multiple Pathways to Achieve Carbon Reduction Goals: Many automakers are taking a balanced approach by continuing to invest in internal combustion, hybrid, and fully electric vehicles at the same time. This strategy helps them manage risks linked to slower charging infrastructure development in some regions. Companies such as Honda have outlined plans to maintain a mix of hybrid, electric, and fuel-cell vehicles to ensure flexibility in their product portfolio. Similarly, Stellantis has indicated that hybrid models will remain part of its lineup as it navigates markets where full electrification may take longer. Other manufacturers, including Hyundai Motor Company and Volkswagen, are also continuing to support hybrid programs and plug-in variants to adapt to regional energy infrastructure and consumer demand. Together, these strategies highlight the ongoing importance of hybrids in the automotive transition.

"Hybrid vehicles are gaining relevance as automakers balance emissions targets, fuel efficiency, and uncertain charging infrastructure while demand grows across multiple powertrain options. Mordor Intelligence combines verified industry data with structured cross-checks, giving decision-makers a dependable view of market size, competitive positioning, and regional momentum", says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Hybrid Vehicle Market Share by Region

The Asia-Pacific region remains the largest hub for hybrid vehicle adoption, supported by strong policy backing and active automotive manufacturing. In China, demand for plug-in hybrids has grown rapidly due to government incentives and competitive pricing by domestic automakers. Japan continues to play a key role as a major exporter of conventional hybrid models to several global markets. Meanwhile, policy measures in India, including tax benefits, are helping hybrids become more affordable and encouraging wider adoption. In South Korea, government subsidies are supporting the uptake of plug-in hybrid versions of popular vehicles. At the same time, the hybrid segment is regaining momentum in North America as automakers respond to uncertainties around full battery-electric adoption, with supportive incentives in markets such as United States and Canada helping sustain consumer interest

Hybrid Vehicle Industry Segmentation

By Hybrid Vehicle Type

Mild-Hybrid

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV)

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Motor Type

Permanent Magnet Synchronous AC Motor (PMSM)

Induction (Asynchronous) AC Motor

Switched Reluctance Motor (SRM)

Axial-Flux Motor

By Battery Type

Nickel-Metal Hydride

Lithium-Iron Phosphate Battery

Hybrid Vehicle Companies

Toyota Motor Corporation

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Company

Kia Corporation

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Stellantis N.V.

EMW AG

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Volkswagen AG

BYD Co., Ltd.

SAIC Motor Corporation

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.

Renault S.A.

AB Volvo

Subaru Corporation

Mazda Motor Corporation

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Source: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/hybrid-vehicle-market?utm_source=prnewswire

