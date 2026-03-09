Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Smart Energy Market to Reach US$ 417.7 Billion by 2033 Expands Amid Digital Grid Transformation and Clean Energy Investments - Persistence Market Research

LONDON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart energy market is growing rapidly, expected to be valued at around US$ 156.1 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 417.7 billion by 2033, with strong expansion driven by the transition toward digital energy infrastructure. This growth reflects increasing global electricity demand and large-scale investments in grid modernization. Smart energy platforms combine technologies such as smart grids, energy storage systems, and advanced metering infrastructure to improve efficiency and reliability across power networks. Governments and utilities worldwide are deploying these solutions to optimize electricity distribution and integrate renewable energy sources into national grids.

Rapid Expansion of Renewable Energy and Smart Grid Infrastructure

One of the most significant drivers of the smart energy market is the global shift toward renewable energy sources. Governments and utilities are rapidly expanding solar, wind, and distributed energy installations to reduce carbon emissions and strengthen energy security. These decentralized energy sources require advanced digital systems capable of managing fluctuating supply levels and integrating multiple generation points into existing grids. Smart energy technologies provide this capability through intelligent monitoring systems, predictive analytics, and automated grid controls. For example, smart grid infrastructure allows utilities to detect outages faster, reduce transmission losses, and balance electricity loads more efficiently. The modernization of aging grid infrastructure has therefore become a central policy priority across many developed economies. Large-scale investment programs are accelerating this transformation. Global spending on electricity grid upgrades and modernization now exceeds US$470 billion annually, reflecting the urgency of building resilient and digitally connected energy networks. Smart meters, distributed sensors, and digital control systems are increasingly deployed to improve visibility across power networks. These technologies help utilities manage peak electricity demand, integrate renewable energy sources, and enable consumers to monitor their own energy consumption patterns. In emerging markets, expanding urban populations and industrial growth are increasing the need for stable electricity supply. Governments are investing heavily in advanced grid infrastructure to support economic development and ensure energy reliability. As a result, smart energy solutions are becoming a foundational component of modern power systems worldwide.

Key Highlights

The global smart energy market is projected to expand from US$ 156.1 billion in 2026 to US$ 417.7 billion by 2033, driven by accelerating grid digitalization and renewable energy integration worldwide.

Smart metering leads the solution segment with around 28% market share, supported by large-scale deployment programs and modernization of utility infrastructure.

Energy management systems represent the fastest-growing segment, gaining traction as enterprises prioritize energy efficiency, cost optimization, and sustainability goals.

North America holds about 28% of global market share, supported by strong investments in grid resilience, EV charging infrastructure, and advanced energy management technologies.

East Asia accounts for roughly 22% of the global market, led by massive grid modernization investments and renewable integration initiatives in China, Japan, and South Korea.

Rapid expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and smart grid technologies is strengthening demand for digital energy management platforms globally.

Growing Demand for Energy Efficiency and Digital Energy Management

Another major growth factor for the smart energy market is the rising focus on energy efficiency and digital energy management. Industrial facilities, commercial buildings, and residential users are increasingly adopting smart technologies to monitor energy consumption and reduce operational costs. Energy management systems (EMS) allow users to track electricity usage in real time and identify inefficiencies across equipment, processes, and buildings. By integrating advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, these systems provide actionable insights that help organizations optimize energy performance. Industries such as manufacturing, data centers, and telecommunications are among the largest adopters of smart energy solutions. These sectors rely heavily on stable electricity supply and require advanced energy management tools to ensure uninterrupted operations. Utilities are also deploying demand-response systems that encourage consumers to shift electricity usage away from peak periods. This helps stabilize the grid and reduces the need for additional power generation capacity. The rapid expansion of electric vehicles (EVs) is creating another significant opportunity for smart energy technologies. EV charging infrastructure requires intelligent power management systems that can distribute electricity efficiently across networks while preventing grid overloads. Smart energy platforms enable utilities to coordinate EV charging with renewable energy availability, improving overall energy sustainability.

Key Highlight: Strategic Partnership between Salzer Electronics and Wirepas in 2026

A notable development in the Smart Energy Market in 2026 is the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Salzer Electronics and Finland-based Wirepas, a global provider of wireless mesh connectivity technology. Through this partnership, Salzer Electronics plans to integrate the Wirepas Certified platform into its smart electricity meters, enabling the delivery of next-generation smart metering solutions designed to help utilities operate more efficiently and intelligently.

The collaboration focuses on embedding advanced wireless mesh technology into Salzer's smart meter infrastructure. The Wirepas Certified platform allows smart meters to form a self-optimizing and collaborative network, automatically adapting to maintain continuous data communication across different environments, including urban, rural, and mixed infrastructure areas. This capability ensures reliable meter connectivity and seamless data flow for utilities managing large-scale energy networks.

Another key advantage of the integration is that utilities can deploy smart metering systems without the need for extensive additional communication infrastructure. By enabling meters to communicate with each other through a distributed mesh network, the solution supports more reliable performance and scalable energy monitoring, thereby improving overall energy management capabilities across power distribution networks.

This partnership highlights Salzer Electronics' commitment to innovation, interoperability, and building resilient energy infrastructure in India, while also reflecting the broader industry shift toward connected smart grids and advanced digital energy management systems.

Segmentation Insights: Smart Metering Leading While Energy Management Systems Emerging as Fastest-Growing Solution Segment

Smart metering is projected to remain the leading solution segment, accounting for approximately 28% of the smart energy market, supported by large-scale smart meter deployment programs and replacement cycles across global utility networks. Utility providers have installed over 1.06 billion smart meters across electricity, gas, and water services, with the installed base expected to exceed 1.75 billion units, growing around 6% annually. Meanwhile, energy management systems represent the fastest-growing segment, expanding rapidly as organizations seek better energy efficiency, regulatory compliance, and operational cost control. Reflecting this trend, ABB introduced Smart Energy Management Systems that enable automated residential energy optimization through real-time load balancing, solar integration, and electric vehicle charging coordination across more than 300 connected devices.

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Smart Energy Transition with East Asia Accelerating Investments

North America accounts for approximately 28% of the global smart energy market, supported by strong grid modernization initiatives, renewable integration targets, and favorable regulatory policies. The United States leads regional investments, with grid spending reaching US$115 billion, representing nearly one-quarter of global investment in power infrastructure. Rising funding for grid resilience and modernization continues to strengthen market expansion. Programs such as the U.S. Department of Energy's Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships Program, which allocated US$10.5 billion, are supporting upgrades to electricity networks and the deployment of advanced grid technologies. Electric vehicle charging infrastructure is also expanding rapidly, with more than 326,000 publicly accessible charging ports installed, including 18,000 new fast-charging ports added in a single year. States such as California, Texas, and Florida are leading this deployment, reinforcing the region's leadership in digital energy systems.

East Asia represents roughly 22% of the global smart energy market, driven by large-scale investments in power grid modernization and renewable energy integration across China, Japan, and South Korea. Governments in the region are prioritizing smart grid infrastructure to support energy security and long-term sustainability goals. China leads regional development with extensive grid expansion plans, including hundreds of billions of dollars in transmission and distribution investments aimed at strengthening cross-regional electricity networks. Japan is advancing smart grid deployment through major funding programs focused on integrating renewable energy and improving grid reliability. South Korea is implementing its national Smart Grid Roadmap, which includes large-scale smart meter deployment and the expansion of microgrids and energy storage systems. These initiatives position East Asia as one of the fastest-growing regions in the global smart energy landscape.

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players in the smart energy market include Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Company, Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Landis+Gyr Group AG, Itron Inc., and Eaton Corporation.

Siemens AG focuses on digital grid platforms and energy automation technologies that enable utilities to manage complex power systems more efficiently.

ABB Ltd. develops smart grid solutions, energy storage integration systems, and advanced electrification technologies.

Schneider Electric SE emphasizes energy management platforms that combine IoT connectivity, automation, and data analytics.

General Electric Company continues expanding its digital energy solutions portfolio, supporting utilities in grid modernization and renewable integration.

Landis+Gyr Group AG and Itron Inc. specialize in advanced metering infrastructure and smart grid analytics solutions.

Industry strategies increasingly focus on digital platforms, AI-driven energy analytics, and partnerships with utilities to build intelligent, decentralized energy networks.

Market Segmentation

By Component Type

Hardware

Software

Services

By Solution Type

Smart Metering (AMI)

Smart Grid & Distribution Automation

Energy Management Systems (EMS)

Renewable & DER Management

Energy Storage Systems

EV Charging Infrastructure

Demand Response & Flexibility

Misc.

By Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud

Hybrid

By End User

Utilities

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

