Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - TheLinkU, the leading NIL and revenue optimization platform in college sports, today announced a strategic partnership with Twitch, the world's top livestreaming service, to launch StreamU, a livestreaming network built specifically for college athletics and designed to create new revenue opportunities for schools and student-athletes exclusively on Twitch.
Key Takeaways:
- TheLinkU partners with Twitch to launch StreamU, an exclusive Twitch-based livestreaming network for college athletics that creates new revenue opportunities for schools and student-athletes.
- StreamU operates as a national digital sports network where universities manage their own branded channels under a centralized umbrella and immediately tap subscriptions, advertising, shared sponsorships, and built-in monetization tools to drive interactive fan engagement.
- TheLinkU serves as the network's operational and compliance backbone and StreamU expands NIL participation beyond marquee programs to Olympic and non-revenue sports while planning activations beginning around Selection Sunday with a national presence during Final Four weekend in Indianapolis.
Founded in 2022 by Austin Elrod, TheLinkU is a pioneering NIL platform dedicated to simplifying and enhancing opportunities for college athletes and institutions. With a focus on integrity and compliance, TheLinkU offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to empower athletes and support colleges in navigating the evolving NIL landscape. For more information, visit www.thelinku.com.
