Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - TheLinkU, the leading NIL and revenue optimization platform in college sports, today announced a strategic partnership with Twitch, the world's top livestreaming service, to launch StreamU, a livestreaming network built specifically for college athletics and designed to create new revenue opportunities for schools and student-athletes exclusively on Twitch.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

TheLinkU partners with Twitch to launch StreamU, an exclusive Twitch-based livestreaming network for college athletics that creates new revenue opportunities for schools and student-athletes.

StreamU operates as a national digital sports network where universities manage their own branded channels under a centralized umbrella and immediately tap subscriptions, advertising, shared sponsorships, and built-in monetization tools to drive interactive fan engagement.

TheLinkU serves as the network's operational and compliance backbone and StreamU expands NIL participation beyond marquee programs to Olympic and non-revenue sports while planning activations beginning around Selection Sunday with a national presence during Final Four weekend in Indianapolis.

Click image above to view full announcement.

Source: TheLinkU

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/287755

Source: Reportable, Inc.