Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verdoppelt - und noch nicht am Ziel? Dieser Rohstoff-Explorer profitiert vom Antimon-Boom
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
09.03.2026 18:02 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Victims' Recovery Law Center: Premises Liability Law Addresses Safety and Security Standards in Commercial Property Settings

Pennsylvania civil attorney outlines how courts evaluate foreseeability and reasonable security measures

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Commercial properties open to the public have a legal duty to maintain reasonably safe conditions. In civil litigation involving serious incidents on commercial premises, courts may evaluate whether property owners implemented appropriate safety and monitoring practices.

David P. Thiruselvam of Victims' Recovery Law Center focuses on civil litigation involving victims of crime and catastrophic injury, including third-party negligence and premises liability matters.

Civil premises liability cases involving security-related issues may involve review of:

  • Prior notice of safety concerns

  • Security staffing and patrol procedures

  • Lighting and surveillance placement

  • Monitoring practices

  • Response protocols for reported concerns

"Civil proceedings assess whether property operators acted reasonably based on known risks and established safety practices," Thiruselvam said.

The firm's practice is limited to civil court representation for victims of crime. It pursues financial accountability in cases where negligence is alleged to have contributed to harm.

David P. Thiruselvam is licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. He is also a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. His practice is limited exclusively to civil litigation representing victims of crime and catastrophic injury.

Jack Smith
Media Director
Trustpoint Xposure
contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: Victims' Recovery Law Center



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/premises-liability-law-addresses-safety-and-security-standards-i-1141943

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.