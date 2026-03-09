Victims' Recovery Law Center: Premises Liability Law Addresses Safety and Security Standards in Commercial Property Settings

Pennsylvania civil attorney outlines how courts evaluate foreseeability and reasonable security measures

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Commercial properties open to the public have a legal duty to maintain reasonably safe conditions. In civil litigation involving serious incidents on commercial premises, courts may evaluate whether property owners implemented appropriate safety and monitoring practices.

David P. Thiruselvam of Victims' Recovery Law Center focuses on civil litigation involving victims of crime and catastrophic injury, including third-party negligence and premises liability matters.

Civil premises liability cases involving security-related issues may involve review of:

Prior notice of safety concerns

Security staffing and patrol procedures

Lighting and surveillance placement

Monitoring practices

Response protocols for reported concerns

"Civil proceedings assess whether property operators acted reasonably based on known risks and established safety practices," Thiruselvam said.

The firm's practice is limited to civil court representation for victims of crime. It pursues financial accountability in cases where negligence is alleged to have contributed to harm.

David P. Thiruselvam is licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. He is also a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. His practice is limited exclusively to civil litigation representing victims of crime and catastrophic injury.

Jack Smith

Media Director

Trustpoint Xposure

contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: Victims' Recovery Law Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/premises-liability-law-addresses-safety-and-security-standards-i-1141943