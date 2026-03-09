Black Book Research: Black Book Releases HIMSS26 Floor Guide Grouping Top Client-Rated Exhibitors by Strategic Category

Client-rated highest user satisfaction vendor guide helps attendees identify 70 Black Book-honored booths by interoperability, clinical platforms, ambient AI, cybersecurity, revenue cycle, imaging, analytics and operation from a exhibit hall of over 1000 vendors at HIMSS26

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Black Book Research today released a practical floor guide for HIMSS26 attendees, organizing this year's Black Book-recognized exhibitors into solution categories so provider, payer, digital health and health IT leaders can prioritize booth visits and quickly understand the most relevant innovations being showcased this week in Las Vegas.

The guide is designed to help attendees move beyond booth-by-booth browsing. With more than 1,000 exhibitors on the HIMSS26 show floor, Black Book is encouraging visitors to follow the onsite Black Book trophies and use category-based planning to identify the vendors best aligned with their immediate priorities, whether those priorities are interoperability, AI-enabled clinical productivity, revenue cycle automation, enterprise imaging, cyber resilience or workforce transformation.

The featured exhibitors were recognized in Black Book's Q3 2025 through Q1 2026 polling cycle for strong client ratings in implementation, responsiveness, reliability, innovation and measurable performance. Survey input was collected through more than 200 polls via panels and online data collection from a respondent pool approaching 300,000 participants globally.

Hospital Interoperability, Health Data Exchange and Identity Management

For health systems focused on unified records, FHIR readiness, API-led integration, medication connectivity, patient identity and trusted data exchange, key HIMSS26 stops include InterSystems (Booth 222), Surescripts (Booth 1139), MuleSoft (Booth 2522), LexisNexis (Booth 2843), First Databank (Booth 3235), Verato (Booth 3867), Smile Digital Health (Booth 4361), Rhapsody (Booth 4832) and Veradigm (Booth 11349). These exhibitors are drawing attention for the foundational capabilities that make modern hospital connectivity work, from data liquidity and API orchestration to identity resolution and medication intelligence.

Core Clinical Platforms, EHRs and Care Delivery Systems

Attendees evaluating AI-enabled EHR workflows, ambulatory and inpatient platform modernization, clinician productivity and care coordination should prioritize ModMed (Booth 864), Commure (Booth 870), MV Sistemas (Booth 1067), Epic (Booth 1431), Greenway Health (Booth 1953), Microsoft and TruBridge (Booth 2812), athenahealth (Booth 3231), Oracle Health (Booth 4022), eClinicalWorks (Booth 4043), PointClickCare (Booth 4416), Altera Digital Health (Booth 4431), CureMD (Booth 4653), Juno Health (Booth 5431) and NextGen Healthcare (Booth 10018-16). Across this section of the floor, the conversation is centered on usable AI inside core workflows, better transitions of care and more connected clinical operations.

Ambient AI, Virtual Care, Patient Engagement and Clinical Communications

Ambient documentation, AI assistants, virtual nursing, patient access automation and contact center transformation are among the busiest discussions at HIMSS26. Black Book honorees in this lane include Spok, Inc. (Booth 925), Suki AI (Booth 1047), Heidi (Booth 1453), Doceree (Booth 1464), Talkdesk (Booth 1658), Nabla (Booth 1958), HelloCare.ai (Booth 2239), JarDogs (Booth 2567), Philips (Booth 2833), Caregility (Booth 3511), Notable (Booth 4358), Andor Health (Booth 5639) and Kore.ai (Booth 10027). For attendees looking for high-visibility innovation, this is the category where AI is moving from pilots to daily clinical and access workflows.

Revenue Cycle, Coding, Payment Integrity and Utilization Management

Financial and revenue leaders looking for autonomous coding, cleaner claims, denials reduction, payment workflow automation and stronger utilization support should prioritize CodaMetrix (Booth 439), FinThrive (Booth 2459), Solventum (Booth 4031), Waystar (Booth 4622), XIFIN (Booth 5631), MCG Health (Booth 6232) and RapidClaims (Booth 6748). These exhibitors are helping organizations target margin improvement through more automated and more defensible revenue operations.

Enterprise Imaging, Diagnostics, Content and Information Governance

HIMSS26 attendees focused on image management, diagnostic workflow, content services, archive strategy and record lifecycle management should visit Sectra (Booth 839), Fujifilm (Booth 1617), AGFA HealthCare (Booth 2225), Hyland (Booth 3031), Verisma (Booth 5053) and BridgeHead (Booth 6024). This category is especially relevant for provider organizations consolidating clinical content, imaging and governance into more scalable enterprise strategies.

Analytics, Cloud, Population Health and Data Platforms

For organizations building AI-ready data foundations, advancing value-based care or enabling governed enterprise analytics, key stops include Amazon Web Services (Booth 1823), Arcadia (Booth 2447), Dimensional Insight (Booth 2853), Optum (Booth 3224), Wolters Kluwer (Booth 3626), Lightbeam Health (Booth 4053), Milliman MedInsight (Booth 4413), Snowflake (Booth 5247), Databricks (Booth 5453), Innovaccer (Booth 6249) and MDClone (Booth 10319). In this aisle strategy, the focus is on turning fragmented healthcare data into operational, financial and clinical insight.

Cybersecurity, Access Management and Infrastructure Resilience

Security and infrastructure leaders looking to protect endpoints, cloud estates, connected devices and clinician access should make time for Rackspace (Booth 741), CrowdStrike (Booth 1135), Imprivata (Booth 2453), Palo Alto Networks (Booth 4853), Ingram Micro (Booth 4932), TRIMEDX (Booth 10024), Claroty (Booth 10911) and Fortified Health Security (Booth 11302). For health systems strengthening resilience in 2026, this group represents a concentrated path through cyber defense, identity, device security and managed infrastructure.

Consulting, Managed Services, ERP, Workforce and Operational Transformation

For organizations seeking advisory support, implementation depth, workforce optimization, scheduling, ERP modernization and large-scale operational improvement, Black Book recommends S&P Consultants (Booth 458), Nordic (Booth 631), Leidos (Booth 1022), Deloitte (Booth 1724), Infor (Booth 3631), Accenture (Booth 4060), QGenda (Booths 4635 and 4656), UKG (Booth 5931) and CereCore (Booth 6126). These booths are particularly relevant for CIOs and operations leaders looking to translate technology investment into execution at enterprise scale.

By organizing honorees this way, Black Book intends to help HIMSS26 visitors compress weeks of market scanning into a few focused hours on the show floor. Attendees can start with the category closest to their strategic agenda, look for Black Book trophies at qualifying booths and compare client-recognized exhibitors across adjacent categories as they evaluate 2026 investment priorities.

Black Book's survey process is designed for transparency, vendor neutrality and independent validation. Black Book maintains a strict no financial or advisory relationships with the vendors it evaluates. Vendors do not pay to be rated, subscribe to influence outcomes or sponsor client participation in the rankings. Scoring is conducted independently by third-party survey administrators and validated through internal controls, outside reviewers and periodic audits since 2010.

