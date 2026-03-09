TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI Group Inc. and AMIRON GROUP Announce Strategic Alliance for Green Digital Transformation and Smart City Development in Kazakhstan

NORTH MIAMI, FL AND ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / TGI Group Inc. (OTCMarkets:TSPG), a pioneer in sustainable technology research and environmental real estate development, is pleased to announce it has entered into a formal Strategic Alliance Agreement with AMIRON GROUP, a Kazakhstan-based integrator of industrial software and hardware.

The alliance aims to combine TGI's global strategic oversight and international technological resources with AMIRON's local specialized knowledge to foster a "Green Digital Transformation" across Kazakhstan and the broader region. A central pillar of this partnership is the implementation of TGI POWER EXPERIENCE, leveraging TGI's global expertise in energy investments and Small Modular Reactor (SMR) transitions to modernize the regional power landscape.

Joint Development of Smart Cities and Data Centers The parties are jointly looking to explore the development of self-sustaining Smart Cities and the construction of high-capacity Data Centers in Kazakhstan. This initiative will strategically utilize local resources, human capital, and Kazakhstan's growing talent pool to address the surging demand for robust data infrastructure in Central Asia.

Key Strategic Objectives:

Green Digital Transformation: Ensuring a sustainable energy lifecycle from renewable generation, including potential Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), to smart digital distribution.

Smart City Infrastructure: Integrating fragmented information systems between government bodies and international structures in energy, water, and logistics to build reliable urban ecosystems.

Technological Modernization: Utilizing local human capital and specialized software-hardware bases to maintain regional competitiveness.

Data Center Expansion: Developing and deploying high-capacity infrastructure for Big Data storage and processing to meet Central Asian demand.

International Standards: Achieving mutual certification under the ISO/IEC 20000 standard for IT service management.

Under the terms of the agreement, the parties will establish a new Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), TGI AMIRON, to manage joint research and development (R&D) and launch pilot programs for "Smart Energy" grids and digital logistics.

"This alliance is built on the principle that 'Energy is Power, Power is Power,'" said Samuel Epstein, CEO of TGI Solar Power Group Inc. "By integrating TGI POWER EXPERIENCE with AMIRON's local integration capabilities, we are not only building data centers and smart cities but also investing in the local talent and resources of Kazakhstan to lead the next wave of global energy innovation."

"Digital transformation and Artificial Intelligence must complement human labor productivity and work toward improving the quality of human life."

- Academician Bakhtay Sekerbaev, CEO of Amiron

About TGI Group Inc. TGI Group Inc. (OTCMarkets:TSPG) is a leader in sustainable technology research and environmental real estate development. The company focuses on the development of energy-efficient infrastructure, smart cities, and innovative technology solutions globally. For more information, visit www.TGIpower.com.

About AMIRON GROUP LLP "AMIRON GROUP" is a Kazakhstan-based technology firm specializing in industrial software-hardware integration. Based in Astana, the company provides technical implementation of data infrastructure and manages complex industrial modernization projects. For more information, visit www.amirongroup.kz.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the ability of TGI Group Inc. and AMIRON GROUP to successfully implement smart city developments, secure local talent, and meet the growing demand for data centers in Central Asia. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. TGI Group Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

