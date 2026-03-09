Rottneros AB: Rottneros appoints Per Bjurbom as President and CEO



Rottneros' Board of Directors has resolved to appoint Per Bjurbom as President and CEO with effect from 12 March 2026, whereby acting President and CEO Magnus Wikström will leave this position.

Per Bjurbom has more than 35 years of international leadership experience in the pulp, paper and packaging industries. He has held senior executive positions at Nordic Paper, Billerud, Holmen and Stora Enso.

"Per brings deep industry knowledge, strong strategic capabilities and extensive leadership experience. He has experience of operational turnarounds and business development. The Board is confident that Per's leadership and experience will contribute to the development of Rottneros.

At the same time, the Board would like to thank Magnus for serving as acting CEO and for providing stable leadership while the process of appointing a permanent CEO was carried out." says Per Lundeen, Chairman of the Board, Rottneros AB.

