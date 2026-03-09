Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verdoppelt - und noch nicht am Ziel? Dieser Rohstoff-Explorer profitiert vom Antimon-Boom
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886734 | ISIN: SE0000112252 | Ticker-Symbol: RBG
Frankfurt
09.03.26 | 08:18
0,150 Euro
-4,21 % -0,007
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROTTNEROS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROTTNEROS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2040,21819:40
0,2140,21819:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.03.2026 17:00 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rottneros AB: Rottneros appoints Per Bjurbom as President and CEO


Rottneros' Board of Directors has resolved to appoint Per Bjurbom as President and CEO with effect from 12 March 2026, whereby acting President and CEO Magnus Wikström will leave this position.

Per Bjurbom has more than 35 years of international leadership experience in the pulp, paper and packaging industries. He has held senior executive positions at Nordic Paper, Billerud, Holmen and Stora Enso.

"Per brings deep industry knowledge, strong strategic capabilities and extensive leadership experience. He has experience of operational turnarounds and business development. The Board is confident that Per's leadership and experience will contribute to the development of Rottneros.

At the same time, the Board would like to thank Magnus for serving as acting CEO and for providing stable leadership while the process of appointing a permanent CEO was carried out." says Per Lundeen, Chairman of the Board, Rottneros AB.

For further information, please contact:
Per Lundeen, Chairman of the Board, Rottneros AB,

+46 (0)70 518 33 47, per.lundeen@rottneros.com

This information is such information that Rottneros AB is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on 9 March 2026 at 17.00 by the contact person above.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.