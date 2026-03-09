Anzeige
Montag, 09.03.2026
Verdoppelt - und noch nicht am Ziel? Dieser Rohstoff-Explorer profitiert vom Antimon-Boom
09.03.2026 18:53 Uhr
Issue of Warrants Reserved for the Directors of ODIOT SA

Issue of Warrants Reserved for the Directors of ODIOT SA

Paris, March 9, 2026 - 6:30 p.m.

ODIOT SA (Euronext Access, FR0014010DV3 - MLODT) announces that the directors of ODIOT SA have invested in warrants (BSA).

As a reminder, the combined general meeting of shareholders on May 22, 2025, in its eighth resolution, delegated its authority to the board of directors to decide on the issuance of warrants to the benefit of the directors in office. The General Meeting determined the main characteristics of these warrants, including in particular: (i) a subscription price, set at not less than 10% of the closing price of the Company's shares on the Euronext Access market (or on any other market in the event of a transfer) on the trading day preceding the date of the Board of Directors' decision; and (ii) an exercise price, set at not less than 110% of the closing price of the Company's shares on the Euronext Access market (or on any other market in the event of a transfer) on the trading day preceding the date of the Board of Directors' decision.

Acting under this delegation, the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on February 27, 2026, decided in principle to issue up to 52,650 warrants. The subscription price was set at €3.60 per warrant, and the exercise price at €39.60 per share. The subscription period for these warrants ran from February 27, 2026 to March 6, 2026.

At its meeting held on March 9, 2026, the Board of Directors noted that the entire issue of 52,650 warrants had been subscribed by 3 directors of the Company. These warrants entitle their holders to subscribe for up to 52,650 new shares of the Company. They may be exercised for a period of 5 years from March 9 2026, at a price of €39.60 per share.

This transaction reflects the confidence of the Company's directors in ODIOT's development. They have invested nearly €190,000 in the acquisition of these warrants and may invest more than €2,000,000 in the subscription of the corresponding shares.

The full terms and characteristics of these warrants are available in the appendix to the minutes of the Board of Directors' meeting of February 27, 2026, available on the Company's website at the following address: https://www.odiotholding.com/investor-relations

About ODIOT SA

ODIOT SA is one of the oldest and most prestigious French silversmith brands, founded in 1690. A leading figure of the 18th and 19th centuries, it was a supplier to the Royal Families as well as to Emperor Napoleon I. Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, the brand creates outstanding silversmith pieces in solid silver and vermeil, perpetuating a tradition of excellence passed down for more than three centuries. ODIOT SA also owns the brands Tétard Frères, Biennais and Rouge Pullon, further strengthening its positioning in the high-end silversmithing trades and related services. Odiot and Rouge Pullon are distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations Contact: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: odiotholding@aelium.fr

ODIOT S.A (Euronext Access, - Ticker: MLODT) www.odiotholding.com

