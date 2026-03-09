Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verdoppelt - und noch nicht am Ziel? Dieser Rohstoff-Explorer profitiert vom Antimon-Boom
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14355 | ISIN: FI4000153309 | Ticker-Symbol: 4FR
Frankfurt
09.03.26 | 08:34
0,590 Euro
-6,35 % -0,040
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5550,58319:16
ACCESS Newswire
09.03.2026 19:02 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Faron Pharmaceuticals: Update to Faron's Financial Calendar and Date of the Annual General Meeting in 2026

TURKU, FINLAND / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies, today announces an update for the Company's financial calendar 2026.

The Annual General Meeting is now planned to take place on 4 May 2026, instead of 30 March 2026 as previously communicated. Faron's Board of Directors will issue a separate company announcement in due course to formally convene the meeting.

The publication date of Faron's half-year financial report for the period January 1 to June 30, 2026, remains unchanged being Wednesday 26 August 2026.

For more information, please contact:

IR Partners, Finland
(Media)
Kare Laukkanen

+358 50 553 9535 / +44 7 469 766 223
kare.laukkanen@irpartners.fi

FINN Partners, US
(Media)
Alyssa Paldo

+1 847 791-8085
alyssa.paldo@finnpartners.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
(Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Sandy Jamieson, Jo Turner

+44 (0) 207 213 0880

Sisu Partners Oy
(Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North)
Juha Karttunen
Jukka Järvelä

+358 (0)40 555 4727
+358 (0)50 553 8990

About bexmarilimab
Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The company's lead asset, bexmarilimab, is a novel macrophage-guiding immunotherapy being investigated in multiple oncology settings. Further information is available at www.faron.com.

SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/update-to-farons-financial-calendar-and-date-of-the-annual-general-meeting-in-2026-1145365

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.