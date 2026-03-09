Anzeige
09.03.2026 19:15 Uhr
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
09-March-2026 / 17:41 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

9 March 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  9 March 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         62,319 
 
Highest price paid per share:            148.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             143.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    146.1852p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,655,134 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,086,442 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,086,442 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      146.1852p                       62,319

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
551             143.80          08:29:56         00380915993TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             143.40          08:29:57         00380915996TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             143.40          08:30:39         00380916366TRLO1     XLON 
 
561             143.40          08:31:04         00380916632TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             143.60          08:51:43         00380929035TRLO1     XLON 
 
408             144.00          08:59:51         00380934840TRLO1     XLON 
 
319             144.00          08:59:51         00380934841TRLO1     XLON 
 
338             144.00          08:59:54         00380934854TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             143.40          08:59:54         00380934855TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             143.00          08:59:54         00380934856TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             143.40          09:07:24         00380939241TRLO1     XLON 
 
1014             146.00          09:14:52         00380944456TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             146.00          09:20:07         00380948691TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             146.00          09:26:07         00380953649TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             146.00          09:31:15         00380958414TRLO1     XLON 
 
360             146.00          09:35:14         00380962166TRLO1     XLON 
 
187             146.00          09:35:14         00380962167TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             146.00          09:39:26         00380967601TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             146.00          09:44:28         00380972212TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             145.20          09:46:34         00380975060TRLO1     XLON 
 
578             145.60          09:46:37         00380975115TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              145.60          09:46:37         00380975116TRLO1     XLON 
 
580             145.60          09:52:14         00380980331TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              145.00          10:10:29         00380987207TRLO1     XLON 
 
527             145.00          10:10:29         00380987208TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              144.20          10:29:34         00380988029TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             144.20          10:29:34         00380988030TRLO1     XLON 
 
399             143.60          10:41:16         00380989509TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              144.60          10:49:03         00380989783TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              144.60          10:49:03         00380989784TRLO1     XLON 
 
407             145.20          11:00:56         00380990291TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             145.40          11:03:31         00380990450TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              145.20          11:10:29         00380990878TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              145.20          11:10:29         00380990879TRLO1     XLON 
 
486             145.20          11:10:56         00380990912TRLO1     XLON 
 
104             145.20          11:16:28         00380991188TRLO1     XLON 
 
486             145.20          11:16:28         00380991189TRLO1     XLON 
 
572             145.00          11:23:45         00380991548TRLO1     XLON 
 
483             145.00          11:58:37         00380992895TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              145.00          11:58:37         00380992896TRLO1     XLON 
 
20              145.00          11:58:37         00380992897TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              145.00          11:58:37         00380992898TRLO1     XLON 
 
18              145.00          11:58:37         00380992899TRLO1     XLON 
 
555             145.00          11:59:16         00380992917TRLO1     XLON 
 
20              145.00          11:59:16         00380992918TRLO1     XLON 
 
184             144.80          12:11:56         00380993553TRLO1     XLON 
 
362             144.80          12:14:16         00380993616TRLO1     XLON 
 
25              144.80          12:14:16         00380993617TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             145.00          12:14:27         00380993619TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             145.20          12:25:56         00380994098TRLO1     XLON 
 
810             145.60          12:31:48         00380994378TRLO1     XLON 
 
401             145.60          12:31:48         00380994379TRLO1     XLON 
 
234             145.60          12:31:48         00380994380TRLO1     XLON 
 
588             145.40          12:36:34         00380994634TRLO1     XLON 
 
26              145.20          12:37:23         00380994696TRLO1     XLON 
 
319             145.20          12:37:23         00380994697TRLO1     XLON 
 
174             145.20          12:37:23         00380994698TRLO1     XLON 
 
27              145.20          12:37:23         00380994699TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             145.00          12:49:16         00380995298TRLO1     XLON 
 
49              145.60          12:55:56         00380995561TRLO1     XLON 
 
889             146.00          13:02:51         00380995892TRLO1     XLON 
 
309             146.60          13:04:35         00380996003TRLO1     XLON 
 
551             146.00          13:04:35         00380996004TRLO1     XLON 
 
551             146.20          13:04:35         00380996005TRLO1     XLON 
 
551             145.80          13:05:55         00380996096TRLO1     XLON 
 
567             145.60          13:12:59         00380996388TRLO1     XLON 
 
590             145.60          13:13:04         00380996391TRLO1     XLON 
 
564             145.20          13:14:16         00380996429TRLO1     XLON 
 
547             145.20          13:14:16         00380996430TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2026 13:41 ET (17:41 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
