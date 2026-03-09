DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 09-March-2026 / 17:41 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 9 March 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 9 March 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 62,319 Highest price paid per share: 148.60p Lowest price paid per share: 143.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 146.1852p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,655,134 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,086,442 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,086,442 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 146.1852p 62,319

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 551 143.80 08:29:56 00380915993TRLO1 XLON 554 143.40 08:29:57 00380915996TRLO1 XLON 554 143.40 08:30:39 00380916366TRLO1 XLON 561 143.40 08:31:04 00380916632TRLO1 XLON 582 143.60 08:51:43 00380929035TRLO1 XLON 408 144.00 08:59:51 00380934840TRLO1 XLON 319 144.00 08:59:51 00380934841TRLO1 XLON 338 144.00 08:59:54 00380934854TRLO1 XLON 585 143.40 08:59:54 00380934855TRLO1 XLON 554 143.00 08:59:54 00380934856TRLO1 XLON 554 143.40 09:07:24 00380939241TRLO1 XLON 1014 146.00 09:14:52 00380944456TRLO1 XLON 546 146.00 09:20:07 00380948691TRLO1 XLON 546 146.00 09:26:07 00380953649TRLO1 XLON 546 146.00 09:31:15 00380958414TRLO1 XLON 360 146.00 09:35:14 00380962166TRLO1 XLON 187 146.00 09:35:14 00380962167TRLO1 XLON 546 146.00 09:39:26 00380967601TRLO1 XLON 546 146.00 09:44:28 00380972212TRLO1 XLON 546 145.20 09:46:34 00380975060TRLO1 XLON 578 145.60 09:46:37 00380975115TRLO1 XLON 4 145.60 09:46:37 00380975116TRLO1 XLON 580 145.60 09:52:14 00380980331TRLO1 XLON 52 145.00 10:10:29 00380987207TRLO1 XLON 527 145.00 10:10:29 00380987208TRLO1 XLON 52 144.20 10:29:34 00380988029TRLO1 XLON 521 144.20 10:29:34 00380988030TRLO1 XLON 399 143.60 10:41:16 00380989509TRLO1 XLON 52 144.60 10:49:03 00380989783TRLO1 XLON 52 144.60 10:49:03 00380989784TRLO1 XLON 407 145.20 11:00:56 00380990291TRLO1 XLON 637 145.40 11:03:31 00380990450TRLO1 XLON 52 145.20 11:10:29 00380990878TRLO1 XLON 52 145.20 11:10:29 00380990879TRLO1 XLON 486 145.20 11:10:56 00380990912TRLO1 XLON 104 145.20 11:16:28 00380991188TRLO1 XLON 486 145.20 11:16:28 00380991189TRLO1 XLON 572 145.00 11:23:45 00380991548TRLO1 XLON 483 145.00 11:58:37 00380992895TRLO1 XLON 52 145.00 11:58:37 00380992896TRLO1 XLON 20 145.00 11:58:37 00380992897TRLO1 XLON 2 145.00 11:58:37 00380992898TRLO1 XLON 18 145.00 11:58:37 00380992899TRLO1 XLON 555 145.00 11:59:16 00380992917TRLO1 XLON 20 145.00 11:59:16 00380992918TRLO1 XLON 184 144.80 12:11:56 00380993553TRLO1 XLON 362 144.80 12:14:16 00380993616TRLO1 XLON 25 144.80 12:14:16 00380993617TRLO1 XLON 516 145.00 12:14:27 00380993619TRLO1 XLON 546 145.20 12:25:56 00380994098TRLO1 XLON 810 145.60 12:31:48 00380994378TRLO1 XLON 401 145.60 12:31:48 00380994379TRLO1 XLON 234 145.60 12:31:48 00380994380TRLO1 XLON 588 145.40 12:36:34 00380994634TRLO1 XLON 26 145.20 12:37:23 00380994696TRLO1 XLON 319 145.20 12:37:23 00380994697TRLO1 XLON 174 145.20 12:37:23 00380994698TRLO1 XLON 27 145.20 12:37:23 00380994699TRLO1 XLON 546 145.00 12:49:16 00380995298TRLO1 XLON 49 145.60 12:55:56 00380995561TRLO1 XLON 889 146.00 13:02:51 00380995892TRLO1 XLON 309 146.60 13:04:35 00380996003TRLO1 XLON 551 146.00 13:04:35 00380996004TRLO1 XLON 551 146.20 13:04:35 00380996005TRLO1 XLON 551 145.80 13:05:55 00380996096TRLO1 XLON 567 145.60 13:12:59 00380996388TRLO1 XLON 590 145.60 13:13:04 00380996391TRLO1 XLON 564 145.20 13:14:16 00380996429TRLO1 XLON 547 145.20 13:14:16 00380996430TRLO1 XLON

