OMEA.ai: AImmersive Launches OMEA - a Narrative Gaming Platform Built on Unprecedented Freedom of Choice

Every choice you make. Every lie you tell. Every promise you break. The story tracks it all.

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / AImmersive Inc. today announced OMEA, a narrative gaming platform where players speak or type freely and the story responds to every choice they make. No dialogue wheels, no predetermined options, no invisible walls - just natural language, and a world that listens. The public demo is free to play now at demo.omea.ai, no download or account required.

Freedom of choice is what OMEA is built on. OMEA's Narrative Intelligence - trained on over 150,000 novels, built specifically for storytelling - tracks every thread, every relationship, every decision across the entire adventure. Betray an ally early on; watch the consequences surface hours later in ways no one explicitly programmed.

The worlds and characters are built by professional storytellers and game designers. The AI does what humans cannot: hold the full weight of a player's choices and weave them, live, into a story that belongs to that player alone. No two playthroughs are alike.

"This is not a chatbot wearing a costume. OMEA is an entirely new medium - one where the player's imagination is the only limit." - Max Salamonowicz, Founder, AImmersive Inc.

The full OMEA platform - with adventures across hard sci-fi, fantasy, horror, mystery, slice of life, and more - is coming to Steam, App Store, and Google Play. The launch coincides with AImmersive's presence at the NFX AI Games Conference, GDC 2026, and NVIDIA GTC 2026. The company has closed a pre-seed round and is now pursuing seed investment with strategic and VC partners.

About AImmersive Inc.

AImmersive Inc. is a narrative gaming company combining AI research, game design, and professional storytelling. Founded by Max Salamonowicz and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, AImmersive operates across the US and Europe. Learn more at omea.ai.

ABOUT OMEA

A New Medium. A New Kind of Game.

Interactive storytelling has been stuck behind the same wall for fifty years. No matter how good the writing or how large the budget, every game eventually reveals its invisible fence: try something the designers didn't anticipate, and the illusion collapses.

OMEA tears down that fence. Players interact in natural language - spoken or typed - and the story genuinely responds. Not a simulation of freedom. Actual freedom, within a world built by professional writers who set the stage, wrote the characters, and defined the stakes.

Think of it as the difference between a choose-your-own-adventure book and being dropped inside the story with a real voice. The authors wrote the world. The player lives it.

"Written by humans. Lived by you." - AImmersive Inc.

THE TECHNOLOGY

What Makes Unprecedented Freedom Possible

At the center of OMEA is Narrative Intelligence - a proprietary AI trained on over 150,000 novels, built specifically for storytelling, not general conversation.

It understands story structure, character motivation, and consequence in a way general-purpose AI does not. It knows when to build tension, when to release it, when a character should remember - and when they should pretend they don't.

Writers create what only humans can: worlds with soul, characters with depth. The AI does what humans cannot: track every thread a player pulls and respond to every move they make, honestly and in real time.

THE DEMO

Available Now - Free, Any Device, No Sign-Up

The public demo is live at demo.omea.ai. Any browser, any device - desktop, laptop, phone, or tablet. No download, no account.

It features a complete adventure with full voice from AImmersive's proprietary in-house voice AI, adaptive music, dynamic sound, and illustrated scenes. Play it. Try something unexpected. That is the point.

The full OMEA platform - with a growing catalogue across genres - is coming to Steam, App Store, and Google Play.

ABOUT AIMMERSIVE

The Company

AImmersive Inc. is a team between Poland and California combining AI research, game design, and professional storytelling.

Founded by Max Salamonowicz, AImmersive exists to close the gap between what a player imagines and what a game actually allows. OMEA is the answer - a platform where that gap no longer exists.

Company AImmersive Inc. Incorporation Delaware C-Corp Headquarters Palo Alto, California, USA Team US & Europe (distributed) Platform Coming to Steam, App Store, and Google Play Demo Live now - free at demo.omea.ai Events Q1 2026 NFX AI Games Conference · GDC 2026 · NVIDIA GTC 2026 Funding Pre-seed closed. Seed round open - seeking strategic & VC partners. Website omea.ai

QUICK REFERENCE

OMEA at a Glance

What it is A narrative gaming platform - play through illustrated adventures in natural language. The innovation Unprecedented freedom of choice: no dialogue wheels, no predetermined options. How to play Speak or type anything. The story tracks every choice and responds accordingly. The AI Narrative Intelligence - trained on 150,000+ novels, built for storytelling. The voice Proprietary voice AI, built in-house by AImmersive. Craftsmanship Worlds and characters built by professional storytellers and game designers. Try it now demo.omea.ai - free, any browser, any device, no sign-up. Coming soon Steam, App Store, Google Play. Genres Hard sci-fi, fantasy, horror, mystery, slice of life, and more.



