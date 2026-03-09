Geon Performance Solutions Expands Medical Division Through Acquisition of Arkadia Plastics, Inc.

WESTLAKE, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Geon Performance Solutions, a global leader in the formulation, development and manufacture of performance polymer solutions, today announced it acquired Arkadia Plastics, Inc., a custom compounder of thermoplastics.

Geon's medical division, Foster, LLC, will acquire the Arkadia Plastics formulations, raw materials, and global customer base. The acquisition will not only expand Geon's global reach, but also its TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) and TPE (thermoplastic elastomer) offerings, helping advance the company's goal of offering a wide range of high-performance biomedical materials, technologies, and services for customers.

"Foster is deeply committed to advancing healthcare through specialized material solutions. We look forward to seeing how we can push the limits of what's possible by leveraging the innovative TPU and TPE formulations that Arkadia mastered over the past two decades," said Lary Acquarulo, founder of Foster and head of strategy of Geon Medical.

Geon expanded its material offerings for the healthcare and medical markets in January 2025 when it acquired Foster Corporation. Today, Geon's medical division offers expertly engineered products with key functionalities ranging from radiopaque compounds and low-friction additives to antimicrobial and laser marking technologies. The acquisition of Arkadia Plastics is Geon's fifth since 2020.

"We are confident our customers will be in good hands, and we look forward to seeing how this acquisition broadens the material offerings for customers," said Costas Georgopolous, founder and president of Arkadia Plastics.

A dedicated customer care team will assist in transferring Arkadia's production processes to Foster's two locations in Putnam, Connecticut, and Las Vegas, Nevada, over the next 90 days.

About GEON Performance Solutions

GEON Performance Solutions unlocks the power of polymers for the future. From biomedical materials from our medical division, Foster, LLC, to building materials, automotive, connectivity, and appliances, customers in these markets rely on the portfolio of compounding solutions, highly adaptable vinyl, polyolefin, engineered resin technologies, and full-service contract manufacturing that we deliver. In every formulation, collaboration, and challenge we're shaping the brilliance of tomorrow and providing a formidable advantage by engineering what's possible. GEON has approximately 1,200 global associates and 14 world-class manufacturing plants with headquarters in Westlake, Ohio. Learn more at www.geon.com. GEON is a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners.

About SK Capital Partners

SK Capital is a private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, ingredients, and life sciences sectors. The Firm seeks to build resilient, sustainable, and growing businesses that create substantial long-term value. SK Capital aims to utilize its industry, operating, and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth, and profitability, as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital's portfolio of businesses generates revenues of approximately $12 billion annually, employs more than 25,000 people globally, and operates more than 200 plants in over 30 countries. The Firm currently has approximately $9 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.

