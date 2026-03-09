York, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Fera Science Ltd ("Fera"), a leading provider of expert science services supporting food, agriculture and the environment, has today announced the acquisition of Qotho Minerals ("Qotho"), a leading global provider of proficiency testing schemes for the minerals industry, based in South Africa.

Established in 2013, Qotho Minerals - formally Qotho Laboratory Services - is a leading proficiency testing (PT) service provider and trusted producer of certified reference materials (CRMs) for mineral and agri laboratories and geologists worldwide.

The acquisition enhances Fera's capabilities in laboratory assurance services expanding the breadth and depth of its proficiency testing portfolio delivered under its Fapas brand. Bringing Qotho into the Fera group alongside Fapas, opens opportunities to support clients and partners across new markets including agriculture, mining and minerals and presents a portal for the expansion of its PT services into Africa.

Partnering with Qotho reinforces Fera's mission to apply Science for Life, giving customers confidence in the reliability of results delivered through the proficient operation of testing laboratories, while upholding the independence, scientific rigour, and customer focus that underpin the Fera brand.

Together, this strengthens Fera's ability to respond to market needs, and support clients in maintaining high standards, produce reliable results and stay competitive in an industry where accuracy is paramount.

Commenting on the transaction, Dr Andrew Swift, CEO of Fera said:

"We are delighted to welcome the Qotho team to Fera, having seen its strong strategic and cultural fit with Fera right from the outset. Qotho brings a wealth of experience and deep sector expertise strengthening Fera's market position in the broader laboratory assurance services market. We are excited to work closely with the Qotho team to realise the new growth opportunities presented by our association."

Dr Hannelie de Beer, Managing Director Qotho Minerals, added:

"Joining Fera provides an opportunity to build on Qotho's established reputation and expertise, supported by Fera's wider scientific infrastructure, collaborative environment and strategic vision. As part of Fera, the company will continue to deliver the high-quality services its customers trust, now with access to a broader portfolio of services, business support and capability building upon the high-quality services our customer's trust. Commitment to quality and customer service is at the heart of everything we do - a value that is clearly driving Fera too - not only in their approach to science but in their culture and purpose."

The transaction is supported by Bridgepoint, one of the world's leading mid-market investors, which became the Fera majority shareholder in January 2024. Alongside Fera's existing shareholder, the UK's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), Bridgepoint has supported the company to pursue strong organic and M&A-led growth, and to enhance its capacity to serve public and private sector clients across multiple geographies.

Since Bridgepoint's investment, Fera has demonstrated strong double-digit revenue growth and now employs over 550 people at its biotech campus near York, including over 250 graduate and 50 doctorate multidisciplinary scientists.

The integration process will begin immediately, with both companies committed to ensuring a seamless transition for clients.





About Fera Science Limited

Fera is an applied science leader, helping clients tackle their most complex challenges through deep expertise and trusted partnership. Applying Science for Life across food, health and the environment, we turn evidence into clarity, impact and advantage - enabling people and organisations make confident decisions in an ever-changing world.

About Qotho

Qotho Minerals (QM) is a leading provider of proficiency testing services to mineral laboratories and a producer of certified reference materials for mineral laboratories and geologists worldwide. We help laboratories assess and improve their testing performance by providing high-quality samples, data analysis, and expert consultation whilst also producing fit-for-purpose, stable, and homogeneous reference materials for various testing disciplines. https://qotho.co.za/.

About Bridgepoint

Bridgepoint Group is one of the world's leading mid-market investors, specialising in private equity, infrastructure, credit and private wealth.

With over $86 billion of assets under management and a strong local presence in Europe, North America and Asia, we combine global scale with local market insight and sector expertise, consistently delivering strong returns through cycles.

