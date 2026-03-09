Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verdoppelt - und noch nicht am Ziel? Dieser Rohstoff-Explorer profitiert vom Antimon-Boom
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.03.2026 20:18 Uhr
200 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Paris Hilton + Gloria Steinem Celebrate International Women's Day

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides an afternoon update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE afternoon update for insights before the Closing Bell.

Paris Hilton to ring NYSE Closing Bell on March 9th.
  • The New York Stock Exchange will mark Monday's Closing Bell in honor of International Women's Day, celebrated on Sunday, March 8, 2026.
  • Paris Hilton, Founder and CEO of 11:11 Media, along with activist Gloria Steinem, will ring the Closing Bell.
  • Hilton will spotlight Back in Business, an initiative supporting women-owned small businesses rebuilding after the January 2025 Los Angeles Wildfires.
  • Following the fires, 11:11 Media awarded 50 grants to women-owned businesses in partnership with the Pasadena Women's Business Center and GoFundMe.

Paris Hilton, Founder & CEO of 11:11 Media, alongside activist Gloria Steinem will ring the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Closing Bell at 4:00 p.m. E.T. in celebration of International Women's Day to honor the leadership, resilience, and impact of women across business, media, and culture.

Paris Hilton will also highlight Back in Business, a new initiative from 11:11 Media that spotlights women owned small businesses rebuilding in the wake of the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires. Following the fires, 11:11 Media's Impact team mobilized to support affected families and small businesses, awarding grants to 50 women owned businesses in partnership with the Pasadena Women's Business Center and GoFundMe.

Back in Business continues that effort through a six-episode YouTube series, sharing the stories of these women entrepreneurs as they recover, rebuild, and grow. The program underscores the importance of sustained investment in women led businesses and long-term community recovery.

Click to watch the Closing Bell live on Taking Stock starting at 3:58 p.m. ET today

NYSE Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2929585/NYSE_Paris_Hilton_to_ring_Closing_Bell.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-paris-hilton--gloria-steinem-celebrate-international-womens-day-302708506.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.