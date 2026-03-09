Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Aztec Minerals (TSXV: AZT) (OTCQB: AZZTF) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Existing Agency Inc. on {March 11, 2pm ET}

Existing Agency invites current shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Existing Agency Inc.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Existing website.

For more information and to register: https://streamyard.com/watch/hpP9Vv8Uak2f

Commodities to be covered: Gold, Silver





About Aztec Minerals

Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on two emerging discoveries in North America. The Cervantes project is an emerging porphyry gold-copper discovery in Sonora, Mexico. The Tombstone project is an emerging gold-silver discovery with high grade CRD silver-lead-zinc potential in southern Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

