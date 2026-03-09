Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verdoppelt - und noch nicht am Ziel? Dieser Rohstoff-Explorer profitiert vom Antimon-Boom
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DRF0 | ISIN: CA0548271000 | Ticker-Symbol: AZ3
Stuttgart
09.03.26 | 20:47
0,184 Euro
-5,15 % -0,010
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AZTEC MINERALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AZTEC MINERALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1840,20021:11
0,1840,20021:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AZTEC MINERALS
AZTEC MINERALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AZTEC MINERALS CORP0,184-5,15 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.