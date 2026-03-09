Piedmont, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Goldflare Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GOFL) ("Goldflare" or "the Company") wishes to announce the results of the votes held at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which took place on Friday, March 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.:

All current directors and those proposed at the meeting were re-elected with more than 99% of the votes cast in favor; The proposal to appoint Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton as the Company's auditors received more than 99% of the votes cast in favor; and More than 99% of the shares voted were in favor of the re-approval of the Company's rolling (10%) stock option plan.

In total, 11.53% of the issued and outstanding shares were voted. Management of the Company would like to thank all shareholders for their continued support.

