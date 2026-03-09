Anzeige
Montag, 09.03.2026
Verdoppelt - und noch nicht am Ziel? Dieser Rohstoff-Explorer profitiert vom Antimon-Boom
PR Newswire
09.03.2026 21:00 Uhr
Oxford Royale: Demand for International Summer Schools Surges as Oxford Education Provider Named Among Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies

OXFORD, England, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Royale, widely credited with pioneering academic summer programmes hosted on campus at leading UK universities, has been named among the Financial Times' FT 1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies 2026, reflecting rising global demand for immersive pre-university education experiences.

Oxford Royale's international cohort.

The annual FT 1000 ranking, compiled by the Financial Times in partnership with Statista, identifies the 1,000 fastest-growing companies in Europe based on revenue growth between 2021 and 2024. Oxford Royale ranked 156th across the continent, placing the organisation in the top 16% of Europe's fastest-growing businesses.

Founded in 2004 by Oxford graduate William Humphreys, Oxford Royale was among the first organisations to develop academic summer programmes delivered within the colleges of major UK universities - a model that has since grown into a global industry.

Today the organisation welcomes more than 3,000 students each summer from over 175 countries, and has taught more than 50,000 students since its founding. The programmes combine subject-focused learning with international cultural exchange, offering students an early experience of university-level study in historic academic settings.

The recognition comes as international academic programmes and pre-university summer schools experience strong global demand. Increasingly, students are seeking opportunities to explore potential career paths, gain early exposure to university-style learning, and build global networks before beginning higher education.

Andy Palmer, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Royale, said the FT recognition reflects the organisation's growing international reach.

"Each summer we bring together talented students from more than 175 countries to study at some of the world's most prestigious universities," he said. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and the trust placed in us by families around the world who increasingly see the value of international academic experiences."

The FT 1000 ranking highlights companies that have achieved rapid growth despite challenging economic conditions across Europe. Oxford Royale's inclusion reflects the organisation's expanding international student base and sustained demand for global education experiences.

The recognition follows a second distinction from the Financial Times earlier this year, when Oxford Royale was named among Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2026, a ranking that measures sustained growth between 2013 and 2023.

Niels Terfehr, Vice President of Research and Analysis at Statista, said the dual recognition highlighted the organisation's sustained momentum.

"This outstanding achievement is a recognition that is truly well deserved," he said. "We wish the entire Oxford Royale team continued success and growth in the years ahead."

Being named on both rankings places Oxford Royale among a small group of European companies recognised for both rapid recent expansion and long-term sustained growth.

The full FT 1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies 2026 ranking is available at ft.com/reports/europes-fastest-growing-companies.

Oxford Royale Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2929518/Yale_Graduation_Girls_2023.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2929517/Oxford_Royale_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/demand-for-international-summer-schools-surges-as-oxford-education-provider-named-among-europes-fastest-growing-companies-302708554.html

