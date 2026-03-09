Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
09.03.2026 21:02 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rapid Drone Delivers Real-Time Aerial Intelligence for Public Safety and Enterprise Operations

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / As organizations across public safety, infrastructure, and large asset-heavy operations increasingly rely on real-time data to drive faster, safer decisions, Rapid Drone has officially launched as a specialized aerial intelligence and drone services provider. The company enters the market amid rapid growth in commercial drone adoption, with the global sector projected to expand from roughly $30 billion in 2024 to more than $54 billion by 2030 as agencies and enterprises seek greater operational visibility and risk reduction.

Rather than selling hardware, Rapid Drone designs, deploys, and manages end-to-end drone programs for organizations that need reliable aerial intelligence without building internal aviation teams. The company operates a fleet of USA Blue Certified aircraft and oversees flight operations, data capture, analysis, and integration into client workflows. This service-based model addresses a growing challenge across sectors: scaling drone operations that meet regulatory, security, and operational standards without diverting internal resources.

"Better information changes outcomes," said David Rietz, chief drone officer at Rapid Drone. "For organizations operating in high-stakes environments, access to timely, accurate aerial intelligence can mean safer personnel, reduced downtime, and better decisions. Rapid Drone was built to make that level of intelligence dependable and operationally realistic."

Rapid Drone's leadership team brings more than $2 billion in real estate development experience, over 15 years of national public-safety foundation leadership, and more than 20 years of UAV engineering expertise. That experience is supported by an advisory board of law enforcement and retired military leaders who contribute real-world insight into emergency response, infrastructure protection, and mission-critical decision-making.

The company's launch offerings reflect growing demand from both public and private sectors as organizations move from occasional drone use to continuous, intelligence-driven operations.

Key capabilities include:

Drones as First Responders (DFR). Live aerial intelligence for police and fire agencies, providing rapid situational awareness during active incidents.

Autonomous security patrols. Continuous perimeter monitoring for industrial facilities, utilities, and critical infrastructure sites, reducing reliance on manual patrols.

Precision mapping and modeling. Survey-grade photogrammetry and LiDAR supporting planning, construction, and asset management through accurate orthomosaics and 3D models.

Infrastructure inspections. Thermal and high-resolution imaging for utilities, transportation assets, towers, bridges, and pipelines, improving safety while reducing inspection time and risk.

Agricultural intelligence. RGB, thermal, and multispectral analysis used to identify crop stress, disease, and irrigation inefficiencies at scale.

"Agencies and enterprises are being asked to do more with fewer resources while expectations for safety, accountability, and speed continue to rise," said co-founder Debbie Steinhauer. "Our focus is on making advanced aerial intelligence practical to deploy, easy to integrate, and dependable in real-world operations."

Over the next several years, Rapid Drone plans to expand its Drones as First Responders programs, deepen partnerships with police and fire departments nationwide, and scale remote operations across infrastructure, agriculture, and AEC sectors. The company's long-term vision centers on embedding aerial intelligence into everyday workflows, helping organizations move from isolated deployments to continuous, data-driven operations.

To learn more, visit rapid-drone.com.

About Rapid Drone
Rapid Drone is an aerial intelligence and drone services provider delivering mission-ready solutions for public safety agencies, AEC firms, agricultural operations, and critical-infrastructure organizations. Built on decades of experience in construction, public-safety leadership, and UAV engineering, the company designs and manages end-to-end drone programs using a fleet of USA Blue Certified aircraft to provide real-time intelligence, survey-grade mapping, and autonomous aerial operations. For more information, visit rapid-drone.com.

Media Contact Information

Holly Morgan

holly@hollymorganmedia.com

SOURCE: Rapid Drone



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rapid-drone-delivers-real-time-aerial-intelligence-for-public-sa-1144693

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
