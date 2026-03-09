Healix360 Advanced Mobile Wound Care Specialists Expands Physician Led Advanced Mobile Wound Care Services Across Southern California

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Advanced mobile wound care specialists supporting hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, and patients across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, and San Diego Counties

Southern California. As healthcare providers across the region continue to see increasing demand for specialized wound treatment, Healix360 Advanced Mobile Wound Care Specialists is expanding its physician led Advanced Mobile Wound Care services throughout Southern California in order to support patients suffering from complex and chronic wounds.

Healix360 delivers advanced wound care treatment directly to patients in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, home health programs, assisted living communities, and private homes. The organization focuses on providing specialized wound care evaluation and treatment within the patient's current care environment so patients can receive timely medical attention without unnecessary delays.

More information about Healix360's services can be found at

https://healix360.com

The expansion comes at a time when chronic wounds are becoming one of the fastest growing healthcare challenges in the United States. Millions of patients suffer from wounds that fail to heal due to underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, vascular disease, pressure injuries, trauma, and surgical complications.

Healthcare providers throughout Southern California are increasingly encountering patients suffering from complex wounds that require specialized evaluation and advanced treatment strategies in order to promote healing and reduce complications.

Industry observers have also noted a shift within the wound care sector. Some organizations and providers have reduced or stepped away from providing specialized wound care services due to the clinical complexity and operational demands involved in managing chronic wound patients. Treating these conditions often requires advanced clinical expertise, ongoing patient monitoring, and coordination between healthcare providers.

As some providers move away from this area of care, hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and home health agencies are increasingly seeking experienced wound care specialists who can evaluate and manage complex wound patients.

Healix360 is responding to this need by expanding physician led Advanced Mobile Wound Care services across Southern California so healthcare providers and patients continue to have access to clinicians experienced in evaluating and treating complex wound conditions.

Addressing the Growing Need for Advanced Wound Care

Chronic wounds represent a significant medical concern affecting millions of patients each year. Conditions such as diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, arterial ulcers, pressure injuries, surgical wounds, and traumatic wounds can become extremely difficult to treat without specialized medical care.

When wounds fail to heal properly, patients may face prolonged recovery, infection risk, repeated hospital visits, and in severe cases the possibility of limb amputation.

Healthcare providers across Southern California are seeing increasing numbers of patients who require specialized wound care management. Hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and home health agencies are often responsible for caring for patients with complex medical conditions that can slow the wound healing process.

Managing these patients often requires specialized evaluation and treatment from clinicians experienced in advanced wound care techniques.

Healix360's Advanced Mobile Wound Care services were developed to help address this challenge by bringing physician led wound care treatment directly to patients within their care environment.

Physician Led Clinical Care

Healix360's approach to wound care focuses on delivering treatment through licensed physicians and nurse practitioners who are experienced in managing complex wounds.

The clinical team includes specialists who evaluate wounds associated with diabetes, vascular disease, pressure injuries, surgical recovery, and traumatic wounds.

Physicians associated with Healix360 include specialists such as:

Dr. Feliciano, Vascular Surgery

Dr. Mohammed Hassan, DPM

These clinicians work alongside nurse practitioners trained in advanced wound care evaluation and treatment.

Advanced Mobile Wound Care services associated with Healix360 operate through licensed physicians and nurse practitioners, including contracted clinicians and collaborating physicians practicing within the areas served. This structure allows patients referred by hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, or community physicians to receive timely evaluation and advanced wound care treatment within their care setting.

This physician led structure allows patients to receive specialized wound care while maintaining continuity with their existing healthcare providers.

Bringing Advanced Wound Care Directly to Patients

Healix360's Advanced Mobile Wound Care services focus on improving access to specialized wound care treatment by bringing clinicians directly to the patient's care environment.

Rather than requiring patients to travel to outpatient wound care clinics for treatment, clinicians evaluate and treat wounds directly within the patient's current healthcare setting.

These settings may include:

Hospitals

Skilled nursing facilities

Assisted living communities

Home health programs

Private residences

Providing wound care services directly within these environments allows clinicians to evaluate wounds efficiently while working closely with caregivers and healthcare providers responsible for the patient's overall treatment plan.

This approach also benefits patients who may have mobility limitations or transportation challenges that make traveling to outpatient clinics difficult.

Advanced Treatment Strategies

Managing complex wounds often requires advanced treatment strategies designed to promote healing and prevent complications.

Healix360 clinicians provide comprehensive wound care evaluation and treatment that may include:

Comprehensive wound assessment and documentation

Debridement and wound bed preparation

Infection management and wound stabilization

Circulatory and vascular evaluation coordination

Offloading strategies for diabetic foot ulcers

Compression therapy for venous leg ulcers

Ongoing wound monitoring and treatment adjustments

In appropriate cases treatment plans may also include bioengineered skin substitute grafting. These advanced therapies are designed to support healing in chronic wounds that have not responded to traditional wound care treatment methods.

Supporting Hospitals and Post Acute Care Providers

Healthcare providers across Southern California frequently encounter patients suffering from wounds that require specialized treatment and monitoring.

Healix360 works with healthcare providers throughout the region to support patients suffering from complex and chronic wounds.

Healthcare organizations that commonly refer patients for wound care evaluation may include:

Hospitals and hospital discharge planners

Skilled nursing facilities

Home health agencies

Assisted living communities

Long term care facilities

Community physicians and medical providers

Providing Advanced Mobile Wound Care services directly within these healthcare environments allows patients to receive specialized wound treatment without leaving their current care setting.

This collaborative approach supports continuity of care while allowing referring providers to remain involved in the patient's overall treatment plan.

Insurance Coverage and Patient Access

Access to advanced wound care services can sometimes be limited by insurance restrictions.

Many wound care providers primarily accept Medicare Part B only, which may limit access for patients who have other types of insurance coverage.

Healix360 works with a variety of insurance providers depending on patient eligibility and plan coverage.

Accepted payer categories may include:

Medicare

Medical

IEHP

United Healthcare

Cigna

Aetna

LA Care

Health Net

Coverage eligibility may vary depending on the patient's insurance plan benefits, authorization requirements, and medical necessity guidelines.

For many patients with Medicare and supplemental coverage, wound care treatment may be covered with little to no out of pocket cost depending on the patient's plan benefits.

Serving Communities Across Southern California

Healix360 provides Advanced Mobile Wound Care services throughout major regions of Southern California including:

Los Angeles County

Orange County

Riverside County

San Bernardino County

Ventura County

San Diego County

Major cities served may include:

Los Angeles

Long Beach

Pasadena

Glendale

Santa Monica

Anaheim

Santa Ana

Irvine

Riverside

San Bernardino

Ventura

Oxnard

San Diego

Healthcare providers and patients can view service locations at:

https://healix360.com/locations/

About Healix360

Healix360 provides Advanced Mobile Wound Care services delivering specialized wound care treatment directly to patients in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, home health programs, assisted living communities, and private homes.

Patients and healthcare providers can locate clinicians or request services at:

https://healix360.com/find-provider/

Media and Referral Contact

Healix360 Advanced Mobile Wound Care Specialists

Website: https://healix360.com

Phone: 877-545-1300

Patient and Provider Referrals

Email: info@healix360.com

SOURCE: Healix360

