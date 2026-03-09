Columbia, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Elauwit Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELWT) ("Elauwit" or the "Company"), a national managed services provider of turnkey broadband and property-wide WiFi networks serving multifamily, student housing, and senior living communities, today announced that its management will be participating in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference 2026, taking place March 10-11, 2026.

Representing the Company, Dan McDonough, Jr., Executive Chairman, will deliver a Company presentation at 11:30 a.m. ET on March 10, followed by one-on-one meetings with pre-qualified investors on March 11. A webcast of the presentation will be available through the Elauwit website, https://elauwit.com/, in the Investors section.

To request a 1x1 meeting with management of Elauwit, attending investors should contact their iAccess Alpha representative or Matt Kreps, investor relations for Elauwit, at mkreps@darrowir.com.

About Elauwit Connection (NASDAQ: ELWT)

Elauwit Connection is a publicly traded ISP dedicated to communities, including multifamily properties, student housing, and senior living. Elauwit designs, builds, and operates managed networks, backed by a service model that treats property teams and residents like a relationship, not an account number.

With dependable connections, exceptional resident support, and no-upfront-cost options, Elauwit helps owners deliver premium connectivity as a competitive advantage, supporting new revenue, resident retention and increased asset value.

