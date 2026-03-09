Program Will Accelerate Wi-Fi HaLow Adoption and Time to Market Scaling the Wi-Fi HaLow Ecosystem

Embedded World 2026 Morse Micro, the world's leading Wi-Fi HaLow silicon provider, today launched the Morse Micro Design Partner Program, a global developer and design house initiative built to accelerate the commercialization of production-ready Wi-Fi HaLow solutions.

As the industry moves into IoT 2.0, solutions now need to be secure, and have long-range, infrastructure-ready connectivity that integrates directly into existing IP networks without gateways, protocol translation, or unnecessary complexity.

The Morse Micro Design Partner Program formalizes collaboration between Morse Micro and vetted design houses, system integrators, and developer groups building on its Wi-Fi HaLow chipsets and reference platforms.

"IoT 1.0 was about proving concepts. IoT 2.0 is about deploying at scale," said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. "Customers need validated solutions that connect directly to IP networks over long distances, with low power and enterprise-grade security. This program ensures they can move from evaluation to deployment faster."

The Morse Micro Design Partner Program provides participants with:

Direct engineering engagement during architecture and design

Early access to documentation and production-ready reference designs

Structured onboarding and qualification

Clear design guardrails and best practices

Joint go-to-market support and global visibility

Priority technical support channels

By aligning closely with experienced ecosystem partners, Morse Micro ensures Wi-Fi HaLow is deployed where it delivers maximum impact industrial IoT, smart infrastructure, security, agriculture, utilities, and large-scale commercial environments.

The program complements Morse Micro's Approved Module Partner Program and marks a major step in scaling the global Wi-Fi HaLow ecosystem. Rollout begins in Q1 2026, with partner qualification and onboarding now underway.

Design houses and system integrators interested in joining the program can learn more at: https://www.morsemicro.com/morse-micro-design-partner-program/

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is the leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company, revolutionizing IoT connectivity with award-winning technology. Headquartered in Sydney, with global offices in the United States, Taiwan, China, India, Japan and the United Kingdom, Morse Micro is driving the adoption of next-generation long-range, low-power Wi-Fi HaLow solutions. Its first-generation MM6108 and newly launched MM8108 silicon deliver the fastest, smallest, lowest-power, and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity on the market.

Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow technology is gaining unstoppable momentum globally, enabling connected devices to achieve ten times the range, covering 100 times the area of traditional Wi-Fi networks. This advancement is transforming IoT connectivity across various sectors, including smart homes, industrial automation, and smart cities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260309503110/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jeremy Hyatt

Green Flash Media

949.607.9000

pr@gflashmedia.com