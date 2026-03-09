Anzeige
Montag, 09.03.2026
Verdoppelt - und noch nicht am Ziel? Dieser Rohstoff-Explorer profitiert vom Antimon-Boom
09.03.2026 22:38 Uhr
Arovy (previously Sonar: Arovy Launches New AI Capabilities That Redefine the Salesforce Data Dictionary for the AI Era

The Arovy Data Dictionary now features Bulk AI Documentation and a new API, helping teams turn Salesforce metadata into a trusted foundation for analytics, automation, and AI.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Arovy, the company behind the market's leading Salesforce data dictionary solution, today announced the release of powerful new AI-driven capabilities designed to help organizations operationalize Salesforce metadata at scale, addressing one of the most persistent barriers to analytics, automation, and AI adoption.

As Salesforce environments grow more complex and businesses increasingly rely on AI-driven insights, the role of the data dictionary has evolved. What was once considered static documentation has become a critical system of context-one that determines whether analytics teams, business users, and AI systems can accurately understand and use Salesforce data.

Arovy's latest release delivers that context at scale.

"AI is only as good as the metadata behind it. Without a live, accurate data dictionary, LLMs lack the context they need to deliver reliable answers. Arovy exists to solve that problem at scale."

- Jack Mcglinchey, CEO, Arovy

From Static Documentation to a Living, Operational System of Record

In modern Salesforce orgs, teams face thousands of fields, years of customization, and multiple definitions for the same business concepts. Without a reliable, up-to-date data dictionary, organizations struggle with:

  • Inconsistent reporting and analytics

  • Heavy dependency on admins for basic questions

  • AI and LLM tools producing unreliable or misleading answers

  • Tribal knowledge locked in a handful of experts

Arovy's Data Dictionary provides a living, operational platform that is continuously updated, deeply contextual, and usable by both humans and systems.

Bulk AI Documentation: Building a Salesforce Data Dictionary at Enterprise Scale

Arovy's new Bulk AI Documentation capability allows teams to generate definitions, descriptions, and help text for large volumes of Salesforce fields simultaneously.

Instead of documenting fields one at a time, organizations can:

  • Automatically document hundreds or thousands of fields in minutes

  • Fill documentation gaps without overwriting existing content

  • Clearly identify AI-generated entries and roll them back when needed

This enables teams to finally overcome the documentation backlog that has made traditional data dictionaries difficult to adopt, especially in long-running Salesforce orgs.

"We consistently hear from customers that the data dictionary is transformational. Bulk AI Documentation removes bottlenecks and allows our customers to go from incomplete to operational in minutes instead of months."

- Brian Olearczyk, Arovy

Data Dictionary API: Making Metadata AI-Ready

Alongside bulk documentation, Arovy introduced a new Data Dictionary API, enabling teams to programmatically access Salesforce metadata and deliver it wherever context is needed (e.g. AI initiatives).

With the API, organizations can:

  • Feed trusted metadata into analytics platforms and data warehouses

  • Provide AI systems and LLMs with precise field-level context

  • Reduce ambiguity in common questions like revenue, pipeline, or usage

  • Support scalable self-service across analytics, RevOps, and business teams

As companies deploy internal AI tools, the ability to supply accurate metadata context has become essential. Without it, even the most advanced models struggle to interpret Salesforce data correctly.

"Arovy's Data Dictionary is the foundation for how we understand and govern Salesforce data, giving our users clear visibility into what each field represents and how it's used. And now with API access, that same trusted context can power our AI initiatives, ensuring LLMs operate with clarity, consistency, and confidence in the data."

- Kylie Powell, VP of Business Systems & Data, UPSTACK

Built for Adoption, Governance, and Real-World Use

Arovy's approach balances automation with control. Teams can start with the most impactful Salesforce objects, review AI-generated documentation efficiently, and progressively expand coverage as use cases grow.

The result is a data dictionary that:

  • Improves trust in Salesforce data

  • Reduces admin and analytics friction

  • Enables faster, more accurate decision-making

  • Serves as a foundation for AI, not an afterthought

"A modern data dictionary isn't just for admins. It's how you enable self-service across analytics, RevOps, and AI. When teams and systems can access clear, trusted definitions on their own, everything moves faster."

- Jack Mcglinchey, CEO, Arovy

About Arovy

Arovy is the leading Salesforce governance platform, helping organizations understand and operationalize Salesforce at scale. From modern data dictionaries to connected app security, Arovy enables teams to move faster with confidence across analytics, security, and AI initiatives.

www.arovy.com

https://www.arovy.com/data-dictionary

Contact Information

Emmett Torney
marketing@arovy.com

SOURCE: Arovy (formerly Sonar)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arovy-launches-new-ai-capabilities-that-redefine-the-salesforce-d-1145380

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
