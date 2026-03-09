InfusionPoints, LLC: InfusionPoints Celebrates the Appointment of Chad Spears as Chief Information Security Officer

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / InfusionPoints is proud to announce the promotion of Chad Spears to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), recognizing his exceptional leadership, deep technical expertise, and lasting impact on the company's security operations and mission-driven culture.

Chad's promotion marks a significant milestone for InfusionPoints as the company continues to grow its cybersecurity services and strengthen its role as a trusted partner to organizations operating in highly regulated environments. In his new role, Chad will lead enterprise-wide security strategy, innovation, and risk management, ensuring InfusionPoints continues to set the standard for resilience, trust, and operational excellence.

Since joining InfusionPoints, Chad has served as Director of Security Operations, where he was instrumental in expanding and maturing the company's security operations capabilities. His leadership helped elevate service delivery, enhance threat detection and response, and build a high-performing team dedicated to protecting customers and advancing InfusionPoints' mission to Build. Manage. Defend.

"Chad is a respected leader and force multiplier at InfusionPoints," said Jason Shropshire, COO. "His vision, integrity, and focus on customer outcomes have shaped our security operations and culture. Promoting Chad to CISO is recognition of what he has accomplished as our chief defender, and a milestone for the company and investment in where we are going next."

As CISO, Chad will partner closely with executive leadership, customers, and industry stakeholders to drive forward-looking security strategies, support compliance and risk management initiatives, and champion innovation across InfusionPoints' offerings.

"I'm honored to step into the CISO role at InfusionPoints," said Chad Spears. "This company is built on trust, teamwork, and an unwavering commitment to doing the right thing for our customers. I'm excited to continue working with this incredible team to strengthen our security posture and help our clients navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape."

About InfusionPoints

InfusionPoints is a cybersecurity and compliance services provider dedicated to helping organizations build, manage, and defend secure environments. With deep expertise in regulated industries, InfusionPoints partners with customers to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and strengthen cyber resilience.

