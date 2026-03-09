WOAHRAE: Gubernatorial Candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms to Join 'The Jay Walker Podcast' for Exclusive Interview This Thursday, March 12th





ATLANTA, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jay Walker Podcast, in a powerhouse collaboration with WOAHRAE, Audio One, and YAJ, is proud to announce an exclusive virtual sit-down with Georgia Gubernatorial candidate and former Atlanta Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms. The interview is scheduled to air this Thursday, March 12, 2026.

As the race for Georgia's highest office intensifies following the recent qualifying deadline, Bottoms joins host Jay Walker for a high-stakes conversation that promises to go beyond the typical campaign talking points. Known for his "Modern Day Dr. Phil & Oprah" interview style-balancing soulful depth with fearless accountability-Walker will explore Bottoms' vision for the state, her leadership during times of crisis, and her roadmap for Georgia's future.

This episode is produced by WOAHRAE, the Beverly Hills-based Audio One, and YAJ, the legacy-driven media enterprise founded by Walker. The collaboration underscores a commitment to delivering "Hollywood Studio" quality content that resonates with cultural and political urgency.

A Statement from Jay Walker

"We are at a defining moment in our culture where leadership requires more than just a platform; it requires a soul. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has consistently shown up at the front lines of progress, and I'm ready to peel back the layers on what it really takes to lead a state like Georgia in 2026. This isn't just a political interview; it's a masterclass in resilience and strategy. We're bringing the heat, the healing, and the hard-hitting questions that the people deserve to hear answered."

- Jay Walker, Host and Executive Producer of The Jay Walker Podcast

How to Listen

The exclusive interview will be available on all major podcast platforms, with featured distribution on iHeart.

• Listen Here: The Jay Walker Podcast on iHeart

About The Jay Walker Podcast

Hosted by media executive and producer Jay Walker, The Jay Walker Podcast features deep, virtual interviews with the world's most influential celebrities and thought leaders. By blending culture, faith, and leadership with an unpolished honesty, the show has become a premier destination for nuanced discussions on trauma, wealth, and power.

About the Production Partners

• YAJ: A vertically integrated content and distribution enterprise focused on the ownership of intellectual property across film, television, and digital platforms.

• Audio One: A Beverly Hills-based podcast powerhouse led by CEO Ashley Monroe, specializing in high-fidelity audio storytelling.

• WOAHRAE: A premier production partner dedicated to culturally resonant and impactful media projects.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03dd09d1-69bc-4cb0-b11d-541c7c281209