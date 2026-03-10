TTNE Inc. today announced "SAUNA37 2026", the world sauna award recognizing 37 sauna destinations worldwide

Through this initiative, we aim to contribute to the global growth of sauna culture and create a future where people around the world can lead happier and healthier lives through saunas.

TTNE was founded by Totonoe Oyakata (Dai Matsuo) and Sauna Master (Daisuke Akiyama), who have personally experienced some of the world's finest saunas. Their desire to establish a similar deep-rooted sauna culture in Japan led to the creation of TTNE.

As people once again have the opportunity to explore sauna experiences around the world, SAUNA37 aims to introduce the diverse and unique sauna facilities and cultures across the globe. Through this initiative, we seek to further evolve Japan's sauna culture while also sharing it with the world.

TTNE remains committed to the global evolution of sauna culture, continuously working to inspire and promote its growth worldwide.

https://www.sauna37.com/

- Nominated 37 sauna facilities -

38° THE BATHHOUSE (Australia) Adventuremine (Sweden) Allas Pool (Finland) Aquardens Verona Spa (Italy) ARC (UK) Arctic Bath (Sweden) Biome by Corinthia London (UK) Blue Lagoon Iceland (Iceland) Capybara Bathing (Australia) Chocholowskie Termy (Poland) Great Jones Spa (USA) Hotel Jungbrunn (Austria) Hotel Krallerhof (Austria) Hotel Tjampuhan and Spa (Indonesia) KAN NO JIGOKU RYOKAN (Japan) KEDR Spa Sauna (Thailand) Kokyu no Ma, Shiriuchi Onsen (Japan) Les Bains de Lavey (Switzerland) Lonna Sauna (Finland) Nowhere Baths (Singapore) OCHIAIRO (Japan) Rudas Thermal Bath (Hungary) SATAMA Sauna Resort Spa (Germany) Scandinave Spa Whistler (Canada) Sense Of Self (Australia) Serlachius Art Sauna (Finland) Soak Bathhouse South Yarra (Australia) Soria Moria Sauna (Norway) SPA ONE (Netherlands) Strøm Nordic Spa (Canada) Széchenyi Thermal Bath and Swimming Pool (Hungary) Tamina Therme (Switzerland) Terme Olimia (Slovenia) Thermen Maarssen (Netherlands) Tupaswilla (Finland) V Spa Hotel and Conference Centre (Estonia) Vabali Spa Hamburg (Germany)

TTNE

Official site Instagram

TTNE: https://ttne.jp @ttne_official

SHOP TTNE: https://www.ttne.shop

SAUNA SELECT: https://sauna-select.com

SAUNACHELIN: https://www.saunachelin.com @saunachelin_official

SAUNA37: http://sauna37.com @sauna37_official

HARVIA: https://www.harvia.com, https://harvia.jp, @harviaglobal, @harvia.jp

