Dienstag, 10.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verdoppelt - und noch nicht am Ziel? Dieser Rohstoff-Explorer profitiert vom Antimon-Boom
10.03.2026
De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited: De Havilland Canada Provides Production Update on De Havilland Canadair 515 Aircraft

CALGARY, Alberta, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- De Havilland Aircraft of Canada (De Havilland Canada) is pleased to provide an update on the De Havilland Canadair 515 (DHC-515) currently in production in our Canadian manufacturing facilities.

De Havilland Canada is producing 22 aircraft for European customers, including Croatia, Spain, Italy, Greece, Portugal, and France and have recently signed contracts with the Canadian provinces of Manitoba, Ontario, and Alberta. These orders underscore the strong domestic and international demand for the world's only purpose-built amphibious firefighting aircraft.

Production is progressing on the first DHC-515 aircraft, with structures being assembled in our Canadian manufacturing facilities. The cockpit and the hull have been recently joined in our Calgary aerostructure assembly line to form the forward fuselage. In addition, we recently completed the assembly of the first DHC-515 wing box, an impressive 28.6-meter-long structure.

De Havilland Canada is pleased to release a new video spotlighting manufacturing and assembly activity across its Canadian facilities. The video offers a behind-the-scenes look at the progress, precision, and dedication driving production forward. From key assembly milestones to the skilled teams powering operations, the footage captures the continued momentum and commitment to excellence across DHC's Canadian footprint.

Watch the full video to see our teams and facilities in action.

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited
De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (De Havilland Canada) is a cornerstone of Canadian aerospace innovation, proudly designing, building, and supporting aircraft in Canada for the global market. Every aircraft we produce creates high-value jobs, strengthens our national aerospace industry, and contributes to a resilient and growing economy.?

Built in Canada. Made for the world.

With a fleet of more than 5,000 aircraft delivered to operators worldwide, De Havilland Canada has earned a global reputation for rugged, reliable performance and exceptional customer support. Our aircraft connect people and places-from the most remote communities to the busiest regional hubs-carrying millions of passengers and critical cargo every year.?

Built to operate in the toughest environments, De Havilland Canada aircraft are trusted for a wide range of missions, including aerial firefighting, search and rescue, medical evacuation, surveillance, and more. Our near-century-long legacy is driven by a passionate Canadian workforce dedicated to shaping the future of regional and missionized aviation.?

Discover more at: www.dehavilland.com

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Jody Moseley
De Havilland Canada: communications@dehavilland.com
For additional media assets, visit: https://dehavilland.com/media/resources


