Dienstag, 10.03.2026
Verdoppelt - und noch nicht am Ziel? Dieser Rohstoff-Explorer profitiert vom Antimon-Boom
ACCESS Newswire
10.03.2026 05:02 Uhr
Theralogix Introduces OvaNAD+ Egg Quality Support: An Innovative NAD+ Supplement for Reproductive and Ovarian Health

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Theralogix, a trusted leader in evidence-based nutritional supplements, is proud to announce the launch of OvaNAD+ , a science-driven supplement created specifically to support egg quality, endometrial receptivity, reproductive health, and cellular energy in women preparing for pregnancy.

While NAD+ has gained widespread attention for its role in promoting healthy aging, research increasingly points to NAD+ and sirtuin activity as key components of female fertility.

The development of OvaNAD+ was driven by one clear objective: to utilize this emerging science to support women seeking to preserve fertility and ovarian function. OvaNAD+ addresses this with a targeted combination of nicotinamide riboside (NR) and pterostilbene, two compounds that work together to replenish cellular energy and support ovarian health.

  • Nicotinamide riboside: A highly bioavailable form of vitamin B3 and a direct precursor to NAD+.

  • Pterostilbene, a naturally occurring antioxidant found in blueberries, complements NR by promoting the activity of sirtuins-NAD+-dependent proteins.

Together, NR and pterostilbene form a synergistic pair: NR restores NAD+ levels, while pterostilbene increases sirtuins - the protective proteins that depend on NAD+ for activation. The result is a formula that supports not just general cellular health, but slows the processes tied to reproductive aging. By boosting mitochondrial energy production, it helps safeguard egg cell DNA and supports female fertility by promoting optimal egg quality

Though OvaNAD+ may also support other aspects of wellness-including cognitive function, muscle performance, and metabolic health, this supplement was designed with fertility in mind, offering women a proactive, scientifically grounded way to promote egg quality and reproductive longevity at the cellular level.

Like all Theralogix products, OvaNAD+ is proudly manufactured in U.S. cGMP-registered facilities using carefully sourced ingredients from around the world.

OvaNAD+ is now available for purchase online at theralogix.com and on Amazon.

Theralogix has led the way in reproductive health and fertility supplements, redefining what's possible for both women and men with innovative, evidence-based formulations. Trusted by top fertility clinics and healthcare professionals nationwide for over two decades, Theralogix doesn't follow trends-it sets them.

Contact Information

Shannon Mahon
smahon@theralogix.com

SOURCE: Theralogix



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/theralogix-introduces-ovanad-tm-egg-quality-support-an-innovative-nad-1142283

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
