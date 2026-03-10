Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Lithosphere has announced the launch of Lithic, one of the first AI-native smart contract programming language designed specifically for deploying intelligent applications on decentralized networks. Introduced alongside the Makalu Testnet, Lithic establishes a new framework for integrating artificial intelligence directly into blockchain execution environments. Proposed by Lithosphere creator J. King Kasr, the language introduces typed AI primitives, deterministic budget enforcement, and cryptographic provenance standards intended to support secure and verifiable AI-powered smart contracts.

Lithic compiles to LithoVM bytecode and introduces first-class AI constructs that allow developers to interact with artificial intelligence as a native component of decentralized execution. These include primitives such as ai.service, ai.request, and ai.fulfill, along with asynchronous callback handling with timeout controls. The architecture also introduces per-call cost caps and per-user budgeting models, allowing decentralized applications to manage AI computation within predictable economic parameters. By embedding these capabilities directly into the programming model, Lithic enables developers to build intelligent decentralized applications without relying on external oracle patterns.

Traditional smart contract systems typically integrate AI through loosely defined off-chain services, often lacking transparency or deterministic controls. Lithic formalizes AI as an onchain execution primitive supported by cryptographically signed receipts and optional zero-knowledge verification. This design introduces verifiable provenance for AI interactions, enabling decentralized systems to validate both the origin and execution of AI-assisted processes. The approach aligns with Lithosphere's broader infrastructure vision of combining programmable blockchain architecture with AI-native coordination layers.

"AI cannot remain an off-chain black box if it's going to power decentralized systems," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "Lithic is the foundation for Web4 - where AI and blockchain converge into a verifiable, economically governed infrastructure."

Lithic launches alongside the LEP100 Standards Suite, which defines the technical standards required to support AI-native smart contract execution. These standards include the AI Provider Standard (LEP100-2), Budget and Cost Accounting Model (LEP100-3), Provenance Receipt Standard (LEP100-4), and the zk-Verifiable AI Execution Extension (LEP100-5). The release also includes the lithic compiler and the Lithosphere Secure Contracts Library (LSCL), providing developers with the tools needed to begin building applications within the Lithic ecosystem.

With the introduction of Lithic and the activation of the Makalu Testnet, Lithosphere advances its development of infrastructure designed to support AI-native decentralized systems. By integrating programmable intelligence directly into smart contract architecture, the network establishes a foundation for building verifiable AI applications within emerging Web4 ecosystems.

Lithosphere develops decentralized infrastructure designed to support AI-native blockchain coordination, programmable digital assets, and interoperable execution environments across distributed networks.

